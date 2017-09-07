Nigerian Government, University Teachers Begin Meeting

From left: Former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Nasir Isa; President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi; and the Vice President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, at a news conference on the state of the nation in Abuja on Monday (14/8/17). 04255/14/8/2017/Albert otu/JAU/NAN
The meeting on resolving issues involved in the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is ongoing in Abuja with representatives of the government and the Union attending.

At the third meeting in the series, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said several meetings had been held by the government side to resolve what he called the two contentious issues ahead of the Thursday meeting with ASUU.

“We are here to smoothen the rough edges so we could move forward ,” Mr. Ngige said.

The two contentious issues the minister referred to are earned allowances for the lecturers and revitalisation fund of universities.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, expressed optimism that the two parties will reach a compromise on the issues so that universities can reopen.

On his part, President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, said once the contentious issues are resolved, the union’s leadership team will reconvene its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting for further discussions.

The minister of Labour had declared the business section of the meeting open.

