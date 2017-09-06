Meeting ongoing between striking doctors, ministers

Related News

The meeting to resolve the strike by resident doctors, NARD, is ongoing in Abuja.

The meeting is being attended by the leadership of the NARD as well as the Ministers of Health, Isaac Adewole; Labour, Chris Ngige, and the representative of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA.

Before the meeting started, the government officials held their own meeting.

At the end of that first meeting, Mr. Ngige slammed the resident doctors for embarking on the strike despite pleas from the federal government.

“The doctors have breached section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act, which states that ‘once a conciliatory starts between the government and its employee, no party is allowed to take any further action,” he said.

Mr. Ngige added that he was disappointed that the resident doctors still embarked on strike as threatened, despite reaching an alleged agreement with them on Thursday, August 31.

It was after Mr. Ngige’s briefing that the meeting with the striking doctors began.

Resident doctors are doctors practising in secondary and tertiary hospitals as part of their postgraduate studies.