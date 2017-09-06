JUST IN: HAJJ 2017: First batch of Nigerian pilgrims return

The first return flight carrying Muslim pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The Flynas flight, XY7701, took off from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia, at 10:00 a.m. Saudi time.

The Boeing 747 carried 485 pilgrims and 11 officials.

It landed in Abuja at exactly 12:17 p.m.

Meanwhile, another Flynas flight is expected to arrive the country soon with pilgrims from Gombe State.

About 80,000 Nigerian pilgrims travelled for this year’s Islamic pilgrimage.

