100-year-old victim of Benue flood narrates experience

100-year-old victim of Benue flood narrates experiene
100-year-old victim of Benue flood narrates experiene

A woman who recently clocked 100 has appealed for support from Benue State Government.

Kutsuwe Kwembe, said to have celebrated her 100th birthday last month, was amongst an estimated 110,000 people displaced by flood in Makurdi.

She’s currently taking shelter at the camp of internally displaced persons in Makurdi, the state capital.

She said the August 27 flood was the third disaster she had experienced in recent years.

Her house was first destroyed in a flood around Gyado Villa neighbourhood eight years ago.

She was also a victim of the 2012 flood caused by the opening of Lagdo Lake Reservoir in Cameroon.

The latest flood destroyed some of the basic items she had in her house and flushed away the rest, according to her septuagenarian daughter who spoke on her behalf because she had become inaudible.

The centenarian’s appeal came hours after she was visited by the First Lady of Benue State, Eunice Ortom.

“The governor’s wife was here, but she just prayed and left,” her daughter said.

They were amongst those Mrs. Ortom saw during a Tuesday morning inspection tour of parts of the camp, which now holds about 4776 displaced persons.

Other inhabitants of the camp have also been narrating their ordeal, with appeals to state and federal authorities to provide enough support to stand on their own when they return to their homes.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.