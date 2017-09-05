Tomorrow’s FEC meeting cancelled – Lai Mohammed

and
2. AG. President, FEC of 5th July 20171

The weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting will not hold tomorrow, Wednesday, and official has said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the meeting will not hold because the Eid-el-Kabir holiday deprived the ministers adequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.

In a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday, the minister said the two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.

Last week when the meeting held, the federal Government approved the Mambilla hydro project that will be handled by a consortium of Chinese companies at a cost of $5.79 billion.

Last week’s meeting was the first to be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari since April.

Although the president was away in London for over 100 days for medical treatment, he did not attend about four meetings before he travelled including one cancelled. Varying reasons were given for his absence.

  • FreeNigeria

    Wetin happen this time? abi rats don occupy the conference.

    • Julius

      What would be the point of meeting if the ministries/ministers can’t prepare for the meeting because of the holidays ? If the meeting is held without anything thing or action taken, ppl will be on here saying something else. Let’s wait and see when it will be scheduled again…I hope not long .

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    The cloned Buhari who flew into Abuja a few days ago, is still scared of making public appearances, he is afraid of being busted. The real Buhari is too sick to attend any meeting and the blood-thirsty cabal is running out of excuses to tender to the 200 million MUMU NATION !!

    • NaijaMindOfChange

      U re sick in da head…just commenting rubbish

  • Probably

    And they’re celebrating their so called exit from recession.
    The country is once again on “the President can rule from anywhere”.

    Is this not indolence.

  • emmanuel

    It is time some young folks clean up these id*ots in power. We have become laughing stock in the World, while life has been unbearable. Ghana Jerry Rawlings treatment is over due
    Imagine the useless people giving false report that Nigeria is out of recession. Animals

  • MilitaryPolice01

    If poor Nigerian Civil servants who travel by road, on foot etc can resume promptly to their desks on Tuesday, why can’t Ministers who travel by flight/move in motorcades resume on Wednesday.

    Another shameless chapter in the litany of lies told by a cluelessly inept Govt built on falsehood.