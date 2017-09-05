Tomorrow’s FEC meeting cancelled – Lai Mohammed

Related News

The weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting will not hold tomorrow, Wednesday, and official has said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the meeting will not hold because the Eid-el-Kabir holiday deprived the ministers adequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.

In a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday, the minister said the two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.

Last week when the meeting held, the federal Government approved the Mambilla hydro project that will be handled by a consortium of Chinese companies at a cost of $5.79 billion.

Last week’s meeting was the first to be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari since April.

Although the president was away in London for over 100 days for medical treatment, he did not attend about four meetings before he travelled including one cancelled. Varying reasons were given for his absence.