Nigerien president visits Buhari in Daura

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received his counterpart from Niger Republic, Muhammadou Yusouffu, at his residence in Daura.

The presidential chopper conveying the Nigerien president and his entourage landed at Daura heliport around 12:03 p.m.

The visiting president said he was in Daura to see Mr. Buhari and to wish him well after his return from medical vacation.

He said the people of Niger Republic were happy at the return of the president in good health, stressing that the relationship between Nigeria and his country had been very cordial.

Mr. Yousouffu said he had discussed with Mr. Buhari issues of security, Lake Chad Basin and mutual relationship between the two countries.

He said Niger and Nigeria would continue to relate peacefully and friendly, stressing that Nigeria’s position in global politics cannot be over emphasised.

Responding, Mr. Buhari thanked the visiting president for the extension of friendship, brotherhood and the love for one another.

Mr. Buhari said he had discussed important issues with Mr. Yusouffu, and said they would not relent in their efforts to secure Africa from crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visiting president paid homage to Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar. (NAN)