JAMB: 23 universities set admission cut-off marks at 120

At least 23 Nigerian universities have adopted the 120 cut-off mark recently introduced by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

The universities, mostly private, are among the 168 universities in Nigeria whose cut-off marks were released in a document PREMIUM TIMES obtained from JAMB on Friday.

The universities that adopted the 120 cut-off point include:Achievers University, Adeleke University, Caleb University, Fountain University, Caritas University, Novena University, Renaissance University, Ojiagu-agbani University, Evangel University, McPherson University, South Western University, Samuel Adegboyega University, Wellspring University, Western Delta University, Wesley University, Summit University, Edwin Clark University, Hezekiah University, Kings University, Arthur Javis University, Crown Hill University, Clifford University and Coal City University.

JAMB had on August 22 announced the 120 cut-off peg for universities following a policy adopted by vice chancellors, provosts, rectors, admission officers, registrars and other stakeholders in the education sector.

Universities were, however, at liberty to increase their cut-off marks, with majority doing so.

The new minimum cut-off point for universities had received lots of flak from parents, civic right groups, and students.

According to the list of adopted cut-off marks, the Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos, University of Benin and University of Nigeria, pegged their cut-off point at 200.

Lagos State University according to the list is the only university that fixed its cut-off point at 190.

Also, universities such as Bayero University, Afe Babalola University, Oduduwa University, Pan – Atlantic University, Veritas University, Ritman University, Federal University Wukari, Federal University Lokoja, Federal University Ndufu Alike, University of Ilorin, University of Maiduguri,, University of Port Harcourt, Nnamdi Azikwe University, University of Uyo, Usman Dan Fodio University, Michael Okpara University of Technology, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Federal University of Technology, Niger, Akwa Ibom State University, Ekiti State University, Enugu State University, Ondo State University, Lagos State University, Osun State University and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology pegged their cut-off points at 180.

Many other Nigerian universities pegged their cut-off points from 120 to 170.