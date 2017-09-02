Nigerians can live anywhere in the country without restrictions – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari talking
President Muhammadu Buhari talking

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, said Nigerians have the constitutional right to live, work and raise their families in any part of the country without restrictions.

Receiving the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, at his country home as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, President Buhari reiterated that the Federal Government would guarantee the security of everyone in the country, and ensure protection of all from harassments by reasons of their states of origin, tribes or ethnic backgrounds.

Assuring all Nigerians of their safety, Mr. Buhari said: “Every Nigerian has a right to live, work and thrive in any part of the country, irrespective of their backgrounds.’’

Speaking to journalists after the visit, Governor Masari said President Buhari had brought “so much honour and pride” to his home state by living a life of “integrity, fairness and kindness to all, a reflection of his fear of God.”

He said Mr. Buhari’s leadership style had attracted positive global attention to the state, and the country, praying that God would continue to uphold him in good health.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, and members of his cabinet.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • pheliciti

    President Buhari clearly does not use money to buy love or respect. Genuine love!

    • Agba

      You are talking trash,have your head examen,LET MY PEOPLE GOOOOOO.

  • Buhari d scarecrow.

    Really,wot about building a church in ur village with certificates of occupancy.Bloody nora.

  • 0tile

    Yeah, Nigerians can live in any part of the country without restrictions including the areas held by Imam Abu Shekau in the North East. Of course they can but they are responsible for their own safety. Farmers in Enugu and Abakiliki are leaving where they like to live but armed Fulani herdsmen continue to make worms meat out of them, as simple as that.