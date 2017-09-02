Resident doctors haven’t suspended strike — Official

Arrival of the Health Minister, Dr. Isaac Adewole 1

The chairman of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, Osogbo chapter, Folarin Olarewaju, has denied claims that the association has suspended its plan to go on strike.

He said rather the association will hold an emergency executive committee meeting on Sunday, where a decision will be made.

Mr. Olarewaju admitted that the members of the association had a meeting with the government, but said that it was yet to make a decision.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, was quoted by Channels Television as saying on Friday that the doctors suspended the strike after a meeting.

The minister said a meeting was held between officials of the NARD, himself, and officials of the ministry of health, which ended on Friday morning after several hours.

Mr. Ngige said the meeting would continue on November 2.

The resident doctors had earlier threatened to go on strike from September 4, if the federal government does not meet their demands.

The demands include the immediate enrolment in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

The association also said neither the federal nor state governments had shown commitment to the resolution of issues at stake nor honoured previous agreements.

The association resolved to proceed on a “total indefinite industrial action” from Monday, September 4, 2017, until all the issues were.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    Good one, all because of ASUU are negotiating with the government and they are on the part of successful negotiations, please postpone your own strike ooo jara, we the university staffs are expecting circulars from the Federal Government on the implementation of our agreement in June, 2009. Please Sai Buhari Sai Baba to give the order for the release of the Circulars and templates, followed by CASH BACKING. GOD BLESS NIGERIA. GREAT GREAT GREAT SSANU. SSANU GREAT OOOOOOOO.

  • Frank Bassey

    Be careful when dealing with LIARS.