Resident doctors haven’t suspended strike — Official

The chairman of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, Osogbo chapter, Folarin Olarewaju, has denied claims that the association has suspended its plan to go on strike.

He said rather the association will hold an emergency executive committee meeting on Sunday, where a decision will be made.

Mr. Olarewaju admitted that the members of the association had a meeting with the government, but said that it was yet to make a decision.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, was quoted by Channels Television as saying on Friday that the doctors suspended the strike after a meeting.

The minister said a meeting was held between officials of the NARD, himself, and officials of the ministry of health, which ended on Friday morning after several hours.

Mr. Ngige said the meeting would continue on November 2.

The resident doctors had earlier threatened to go on strike from September 4, if the federal government does not meet their demands.

The demands include the immediate enrolment in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

The association also said neither the federal nor state governments had shown commitment to the resolution of issues at stake nor honoured previous agreements.

The association resolved to proceed on a “total indefinite industrial action” from Monday, September 4, 2017, until all the issues were.