Buhari performs 2017 Eid el-Kabir prayer

President Muhammadu Buhari praying. [Photo credit: Naij.com]
President Muhammadu Buhari praying. [Photo credit: Naij.com]

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday performed the 2017 Eid- el-Kabir prayer in the Daura Eid praying ground.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the president who arrived the praying ground by 9:30 a.m. was cheered by Muslim faithful who thronged the ground for the Eid-el-Kabir prayer.

The Chief Imam of Daura, Salisu Rabiu, who led the prayer, in his sermon, stressed the need to respect constituted authority.

He also stressed the importance of discipline, especially among the youths, adding that discipline was paramount to the peaceful co-existence of any nation.

Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar, used the occasion to call for sustained prayers for the socio-economic development of the nation, as well as the good health of the president.

He described some of the negative comments on the health of the president as unfortunate, adding “he is with us today, we welcome him back home.’’

He called on Nigerians to put the unity of the nation at heart, stressing that the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct.

The emir urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the economic growth of the nation.

NAN further reports that many of the worshipers thronged the Eid ground to catch a glimpse of the president, who cheerfully waved hand to the crowd.

At the end of the prayer that commenced at 10 a.m., the president slaughtered his ram to mark the annual sacrifice. (NAN)

  • Justice Equity

    The hypocrisy of Nigerians is sickening, here is a nation well blessed by God in every ramifications, a nation well structured even by God to give hope and shelter to the faltering black race, a nation with a mixture of wonderful land and people ,but is been mismanaged and set at permanent discord,enmity, hopelessness, rancor and bigotry by leadership.
    Take the case of buharis presidency for an example, an old man of buharis pedigree, status, age and experience ,is supposed to be honest,have integrity, fatherly, empathetic, loving ,conciliatory, measured in reactions, just,fair and equitable .
    What do we get from buharis presidency, a president that sermonized the unity of Nigeria by mere words ,whose actions negates the same unity and promote hate,discord,anger,disunity and restiveness amongst his nation states ,ethnicities ,tribes and religions.
    Amongst the leadership that I have witnessed in Nigeria at my advanced age, buharis is the only one that have preached more about Nigerians unity while at the same time the most partial, divisive, malicious, vindictive ,clannish and petty.
    Buhari about two days ago announced the composition of the national oil and gas chief executives of Nigeria ,out of 14 top management positions announced, 10 was from the north, 2 from the west ,2 from the south south ,and none from the east.meanwhile out of the 9 oil producing states in Nigeria, 6 is from the south south, 2 from the east ,1 from the west and none from the north.
    This is a glimpse of how buhari is promoting a united Nigeria.
    Out of the 9 nnpc board members ,2 is from west,2 from south south ,5 from the north, none from the east.
    Out of 9 top security chiefs of Nigeria, 2 is from the west, 1 is from south south, 6 is from north and none from the east.
    Nigerians can now see how buhari is promoting his own brand of gospel of a united ,equitable ,just and fair nation.
    With a president like buhari, Nigeria is like a nation under a curse.
    If an old man like buhari can be so Petty,unjust, unfair, malicious, vindictive and unconcerned about the peace, unity, well being of Nigeria, what then are we expecting the younger shetima and KANU to preach and do.
    What shame. Faith with out corresponding works is vain,hypocrisy and deceitful .