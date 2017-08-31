‎EFCC prosecuting own officials for alleged corruption – Magu

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu [Photo: Channels TV]
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says some of its officials are currently being prosecuted for corruption in various courts across the country.

The Acting Chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr. Magu, who did not immediately give the number of the affected officials, said he would not condone any act of corruption in the agency.

“Recently, we had to discharge about nine cadet officers because they have problem with their certificates from various institutions.

“We are also prosecuting a lot of officers. Some of them are already in court.

“There is a way you can help us. Just like you can help us with information regarding corrupt practices outside the EFCC, and proceeds of corruption, you can also assist in giving us the information.”

He said the agency would not condone any act of corruption but needed public aid.

“I cannot be everywhere but I am telling you I don’t spare any allegation no matter how little, we make sure we investigate.

“No allegation against the EFCC personnel is left uninvestigated. Even if there is allegation against me, we will refer it to the appropriate authority to investigate.’’

The EFCC boss said that the ongoing anti-corruption war was getting tougher, saying the fight had never been this tough in the several years he had spent in the battle.

He reiterated his call for concerted efforts by all stakeholders, especially the media, in the fight.

”Nobody will claim ownership, nobody has a better knowledge than the other person, nobody has a monopoly of knowledge in the fight against corruption. We need everybody on board now that the fight against corruption is getting tougher. I have been in this business for a very long time; it has never been this tough like now.

“Some of us feel that it is our generation that caused corruption. So, we have a responsibility to clear the debt.

“Please don’t get tired because it is about Nigeria, it is not about individuals. All of us have a responsibility to God Almighty to fight corruption.”

