‎ASUU Strike: Osinbajo to lead govt negotiation with lecturers

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will lead the government negotiation with striking university lecturers, an official has said.

The lecturer‎s, ASUU, have been on strike for about two weeks demanding implementation of previous agreements, full payment of salaries and improved government funding of universities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a scheduled meeting betw‎een the lecturers and the government could not hold on Tuesday as ASUU said there was no reason for it.

The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting, confirmed that Mr. Osinbajo will now lead the negotiations.

Details later…