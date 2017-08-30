‎ASUU Strike: Osinbajo to lead govt negotiation with lecturers

From left: Former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Nasir Isa; President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi; and the Vice President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, at a news conference on the state of the nation in Abuja on Monday (14/8/17). 04255/14/8/2017/Albert otu/JAU/NAN
From left: Former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Nasir Isa; President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi; and the Vice President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, at a news conference on the state of the nation in Abuja on Monday (14/8/17). 04255/14/8/2017/Albert otu/JAU/NAN

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will lead the government negotiation with striking university lecturers, an official has said.

The lecturer‎s, ASUU, have been on strike for about two weeks demanding implementation of previous agreements, full payment of salaries and improved government funding of universities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a scheduled meeting betw‎een the lecturers and the government could not hold on Tuesday as ASUU said there was no reason for it.

The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting, confirmed that Mr. Osinbajo will now lead the negotiations.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    I saw it coming. Dr Chris Ngige, Labour & Productivity minister, is too dull for the task.