Hajj 2017: What Nigerian pilgrims must do to safeguard their health – NAHCON

As the rites for this year’s muslim pilgrimage to Makkah continue, Nigerian authorities have issued a health advisory to the country’s delegation to the annual religious exercise.

Speaking Tuesday in Makkah at a Pre-Arafat meeting with key Nigerian hajj officials, the head of the medical committee of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ibrahim Kana, urged pilgrims to adopt some measures in order to stay fit and healthy.

The measures include:

– Applying Vaseline on their groin areas to reduce friction burns

– Drinking a lot of water

– Using umbrellas

– Observing strict personal and environmental hygiene, including that involving food

– Wearing comfortable shoes at all times to prevent foot ulcers.

Dr. Kana assured Nigerian pilgrims that the country’s medical team was fully prepared to cater for them while in Mina and Arafat.

He said officials supplied with drugs and consumables had been attached to state delegations and would move with them in a ‘caravan system’.

Ambulances, he said, have also been mobilised and would be stationed at strategic locations in Nigerian pilgrims’ tents.

The doctor said the country, as at August 28, had lost five pilgrims compared to 20 at this same point in 2015 and 10 in 2016.

Three of the deaths so far are male while two are female, Mr. Kana said.

He said one pilgrim was delivered of a baby shortly after arrival while another suffered miscarriage.

The doctor said 14,872 pilgrims have accessed treatments at NAHCON’ s four clinics and four outposts.