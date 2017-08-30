Nigeria’s justice ministry files 6,646 cases between 2015, 2016

Related News

A department in Nigeria’s Ministry of Justice concluded 335 out of the 1,330 civil cases it started between 2015 and 2016.



In a statement on Tuesday from the office of his aide, Salihu Isah, the Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, said 6,646 cases were filed by the ministry within the year under review.



According to the statement, the list included civil, criminal and terrorism related cases, among other things.



Of the cases determined, however, over 90 per cent were in favour of government, the statement said.



“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has revealed that the Federal Ministry of Justice has prosecuted a total of 6646 criminal cases in the last legal year from 2015 to 2016, stating that the Department of Public Prosecutions is saddled with the responsibility of prosecuting all crimes against the State.



“Malami also highlighted as part of the activities and achievements of the Ministry that the Department of Civil Litigation Department concluded over 325 out of 1,330 civil cases within the period under review,” the statement said.



The statement adds that the ministry’s department of litigation succeeded in saving N119. 2 billion from the ministry’s list of expenses for the period under review.



“Within 2016/2017 judicial year, the department of Civil Litigation under the leadership watch and guide of Mr. Dayo Apata, the new Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, accumulatively saved the Federal Government a total sum of N119,217,179,105.00 (One Hundred and Nineteen Billion, Two Hundred and Seventeen Million, One Hundred and Seventy Nine Thousand, One hundred and Five Naira) and $14,696,532.00 (Fourteen Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Six Thousand, Five Hundred and Thirty Two US Dollars).



“However, these cases reflect on different criminal conducts and omissions bothering on terrorism, oil theft, culpable homicide, rape, armed robbery, fatal accident, unlawful possession of arms, criminal negligence amongst others,’’ the statement said.



It added that the Ministry of Justice was in close communication with other tiers of government to ensure the implementation of the rule of law and improve upon Nigeria’s justice system.



The statement however made no mention of criminal cases won.



Efforts to secure clarification on the saved fund, as indicated by the statement, failed.



When this newspaper contacted the minister’s aide to confirm how it came about the N119.2 billion, Mr. Isah neither picked calls to him by PREMIUM TIMES nor responded to a text message.