NASS appoints seven new permanent secretaries

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of seven new permanent secretaries.

They include the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Adamu Abdulkadir and Giwa Ahonkahi, Deputy Clerk of the House (legislative).

Others include Muhammed Aishatu, Deputy Clerk of the House (administrative) and Ojo Amos, Secretary Procurement, Estate and Works Department.

The rest are Dibai Adamu, Secretary Research and Information; Mahmud Abubakar, Secretary, Human Resources and Staff Development Directorate and Patience Iku, Deputy Clerk, Senate (administration).

This was announced in a statement by Bullah Bi-Allah, on behalf of the Director, Information and Publication and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr. Bi-Allah said the appointment was “sequel to the issuance of appointment letters to the appointees by the clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori”.

Their letters of appointment were signed by the Executive Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Adamu Fika, indicating that the appointments took effect from Aug. 24.

This followed the approval of same at the commission’s meeting.

While congratulating them, the letter stressed that “the appointments are in recognition of the appointees’ hard work, dedication, administrative competence and enjoined them to continue to uphold the confidence reposed in them”.

