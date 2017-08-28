‎Nnamdi Kanu dares Nigerian govt: No one can arrest me again

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday boasted that nobody could re-arrest him.

Mr. Kanu is currently enjoying bail after spending about 16 months in detention for alleged treason. The federal government on Friday announced its decision to ask the court to revoke Mr. Kanu’s bail for allegedly violating bail conditions including the directive not to address a crowd.

Should the bail be revoked, the separatist leader could be re-arrested.

An unrepentant Mr. Kanu, however, vowed to resist arrest saying ‎anyone who tries to arrest him while he remains in the South-east would not leave the region “alive.”

The Cable online newspaper quoted Mr. Kanu as speaking at the Boys Technical College in Aba, Abia State.

“Some idiots who are not educated said that they’ll arrest me, and I ask them to come. I’m in Biafra land. If any of them leaves Biafra land alive know that this is not IPOB. Tell them that’s what I said.

“Tell Buhari that I’m in Aba and any person who comes to arrest Nnamdi Kanu in Biafra land will die here. I’ll never go on exile I assure you,” the IPOB leader said.

The Cable also quoted him as rejecting the calls for restructuring, saying only an independent Biafra would satisfy him and his supporters.

“Some people talk about restructuring, are we doing restructuring of Nigeria now? Are we doing fiscal federalism? Are we doing devolution? What we want is Biafra!

“Forget all the nonsense they write about us. We are not slowing down and no man born of a woman can stop us.

“They thought we are joking and God gave us a simple message that no one can stop us. The movement to restore Biafra is unstoppable,” he said.

Mr. Kanu, who had earlier called for a boycott of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra restated his stance. That call has been condemned by Igbo leaders across political divide including the leading socio-political group, Ohaneze Ndigbo.

  • tundemash

    So this Nelson Mandel reincarnate just lied his way our of detention and left his co-accused in there ? If Nelson Mandela preferred the comfort of his bedroom to jail like this wanna-be, would South Africa be free of Apartheid and he be President ? Anyway, I hope the court revokes his bail and he has to go underground and the security agencies declare the criminal wanted with instruction to shoot the dangerous criminal at sight.

    • Otile

      Abubakar tundemash,
      When are you going to talk about your dear Republic of Oduduwa? Are you still too afraid of your god Imam Mohamed Buhari? Bigots like you are preoccupied with Biafra, why.

    • ogbuefiakajiaku

      That was how you so called generaalismo of Afonja people abiola died in prison.

      • tundemash

        And till date he ‘s celebrated and public holidays declared in his name. Guess what ? John the Baptist also died in prison.

        Tell us how your father died and what became of his memory ?

  • Otile

    Now over to insolent Oduafraudians and haters. Honorable Kanu has given them an irresistible talking point. Awon odale oya.

  • Dan Arewa

    Aboki Kanu, why are you busting In Playgroud of Boys Technical College?
    It is in October that you will face Madam Binta Nyako. The Woman will send your ass back to cage in the country you call Zoo. You will behave their just like a Chimpanzee in the Zoo.
    Nigerian prison warden will feed you with Banana.

    • Reality

      The whole of IPOB will be at the court that day in Abuja lets see how it goes. We will destroy Nigeria that day mark my word. Igbos are never cowards.

  • truth

    Small boy, yet uneducated. We pitty easterners being led another illiterate demon.
    Wants somebody to loose life.

    • AFRICANER

      I can bet you $10,000 that he is more educated than Buhari. Want to bet?

  • Ijeuwa

    Kanu indeed NEEDS the arrest because that is what makes him seem relevant.

    The federal govt should be wise this time and ignore him. He’s fizzling out. If they arrest him, then it’d be lifeline for him and the so-called IPOB.