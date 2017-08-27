Vice Chancellors react to JAMB cut-off marks

Related News

The Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Oluyemisi Oluremi, has defended the recent cut-off marks pegged by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB saying it was meant to address fundamental challenges in the admission process.

The board had with the approval of vice chancellors, provosts and rectors of all Nigerian institutions on Tuesday set the minimum cut-off marks as 120 for degree awarding institutions, 100 for monotechnics and polytechnics and 110 for innovative enterprising institutes. Institutions were, however, at liberty to set entry scores higher than the minimum set by JAMB.



Mrs Oluremi in a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday said the move was aimed at regularising the admission process which had already been abused by some institutions.



“The truth is that JAMB only brought to the fore core issues. We have universities in Nigeria that before now admit people even below the cut-off mark earlier set before. Some even do it underground. When there were these irregularities going on, why were people not asking questions?”



She said the JAMB was only trying to address fundamental issues hindering smooth admission procedures across board.



”Really, we must begin to talk and ask questions. The board is trying to say that it doesn’t want people going underground to give students admission. These issues have stared us in the face for so long. Now, no university will have a reason to go below the pegged mark. What universities can do now is to approach their respective senates who have the powers to raise the cut-off marks. Many universities will not go below the normal 200 or 180.”



She said the labour market also has a role to play in resolving the controversy as firms are at liberty to choose the schools from which they will recruit their workers

”If I was to be an employer of Labour I would not employ someone who attended a university with a cut-off mark of 120 and leave someone from a university with a cut-off mark of 200,” she said.

In a separate reaction, the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Idowu Abel, in a telephone interview said rather than fix cut-off mark at 120, there should be introduction of a ‘grading system’ which will guide the admission procedure. He also said the new development will lead to harm

Mr. Abel said that the mark pegged for universities was too low as the 120 cut-off equals 30 per cent which equals F9 in a WAEC examination.’

He said his institution would not go below the initial 200 mark.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Ambali AbdulGaniyu also said his university will not go below their cut-off mark of 200.

“JAMB only set a minimum mark, but we would not go below our usual cut-off marks. Even some of our faculties have above 200 as their cut-off mark.”

The recent move by JAMB has continued to generate ripples in the nation’s educational system with a vast majority expressing surprise at the development.