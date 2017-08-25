Again, ‘unjustly’ dismissed Nigerian soldiers petition Buhari, demand justice

Related News

‎Some Nigerian army officers, dismissed under controversial circumstances in June 2016, have forwarded another petition to President Muhammadu Buhari, further to separate appeals made over a year before now.

This latest petition came well over one year after ‎after nothing came from the separate appeals to Mr. Buhari.

The Nigerian Army had last year abruptly ended the careers of 38 officers by compulsory retirement over allegations of professional misconduct during the 2015 general election and involvement in arms procurement fraud.

However, PREMIUM TIMES’ investigation revealed some of the officers, including one of the country’s brightest in external and internal security operations, were forced out of service without recourse to the armed forces rules of disengagement.

Most of the affected officers were neither queried nor indicted by any panel, but were dismissed for reasons that reportedly smacked of high-level arbitrariness, witch-hunting and partisanship by authorities of the Army.