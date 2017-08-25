Premium Times Non-profit Centre Launches Fact Checking and Data Journalism Workshop

People on computers [photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

On Sunday August 27, journalists from various parts of Nigeria will arrive Abuja to be part of the inaugural Data Journalism and Fact Checking workshop.

An initiative of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, the workshop will cover two days of intensive modules facilitated by journalism and data experts. Using a curriculum designed by PTCIJ with the support of Africa Check.

The workshop encompasses the basics of fact checking; health, politics, sports, and education data presentation; and the presentation of fact checking stories in styles and language consistent with the digital landscape. Consisting of in house and external personnel, the workshop will also feature simple fun exercises that aim for a practical approach to data journalism.

Data journalism is becoming increasingly relevant as news production shifts unto more web-oriented platforms. Information processing has now evolved from traditional investigative research into data analytics.

This will require ways to assess, comprehend, and translate data across all sectors of society into news for the masses to read and stay informed.

Similarly, this does not dissuade from the crucial element of news reporting. As more claims are peddled and fake news proliferates, it has become just as important to preserve the integrity of news publishing through fact checking.

The workshop takes place between August 28 and 29. It is facilitated by Dapo Olorunyomi, Joshua Olufemi, David Ajikobi and Fareeda Abdulkareem, the program officer, who says “the workshop is the first in a series of critical steps towards reforming and sustaining the practice of journalism for the internet age.”

The fact checking and data journalism initiative falls under the PTCIJ’s developing open source verification platform, Dubawa. The project is funded by MacArthur foundation.

