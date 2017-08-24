Abducted ex-Minister regains freedom

Hussaini Akwanga
Hussaini Akwanga

A former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Hussaini Akwanga, who was abducted by unknown gunmen from his farm in Akwanga, Nasarawa State on Tuesday, has regained his freedom.

Kennedy Idirisu, the spokesman of the State Police Command, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lafia.

He said the politician was released unhurt by his captors at 6.00 p.m. on Thursday, about 48 hours after he was abducted.

“Although he was a little traumatised, he is hale and hearty and has been reunited with his family,” he said.

He said the release of the ex-minister might have been due the “sustained pressure from the police and other security agencies” involved in the rescue operation.

Mr. Idirisu said although no arrest had been made, investigation was ongoing to unmask those behind the criminal act.

On whether any ransom was paid to secure the release of the politician, the spokesman said the command had no knowledge of such.

Mr. Akwanga served under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo and left in 2003.

  • Yego V

    These abductors are abducting the wrong people. Please go to the National Assembly, many there need to be enslaved for 48 hours at your enclave instead of their trips to London.

    • Credo O’Revo

      @yegov:disqus:WERE the few

      brilliant NIGERIANS left in the country NOT WARNING that this economic
      destruction of the country under Buhari will soon result in targeted kidnap and
      assassination of government officials; past and present? Were those few honest
      and brilliant Nigerians not warning everybody all along right here on Premium
      Times? Anyone who thinks that the Nigerian youths will accept to forfeit their
      own lives in permanent unemployment for government officials to live in luxury
      should think twice from now. The days of rage are here. Nigeria is in the
      middle of revolutionary uprising. The youths in Lagos, Calabar, Owerri,
      Kano, Maiduguri are all armed and operating in deadly cells.

  • Nta Ikom

    @yegov:disqus

    What’s happening is the wrath of the children of anger. The anger of the children vengeance is still
    coming to paint Nigeria in red blood from neighbourhood to neighbourhood. There will be no winner
    in the politics of thieves going on in Nigeria. Whole families of government officials will soon be killed.
    Soon, there will be no big ma standing – as their ranks are caught, flogged and thrown into bonfires.
    No country can know peace if theft is the basis of existing wealth – and, Nigeria will be no exception!