Abducted ex-Minister regains freedom

Related News

A former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Hussaini Akwanga, who was abducted by unknown gunmen from his farm in Akwanga, Nasarawa State on Tuesday, has regained his freedom.

Kennedy Idirisu, the spokesman of the State Police Command, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lafia.

He said the politician was released unhurt by his captors at 6.00 p.m. on Thursday, about 48 hours after he was abducted.

“Although he was a little traumatised, he is hale and hearty and has been reunited with his family,” he said.

He said the release of the ex-minister might have been due the “sustained pressure from the police and other security agencies” involved in the rescue operation.

Mr. Idirisu said although no arrest had been made, investigation was ongoing to unmask those behind the criminal act.

On whether any ransom was paid to secure the release of the politician, the spokesman said the command had no knowledge of such.

Mr. Akwanga served under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo and left in 2003.