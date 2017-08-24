No amount of hatred will obliterate Buhari’s achievements – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Thursday that no amount of hatred will obliterate the solid achievements recorded by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister stated this in Abuja while declaring open the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Annual Lecture and 25th Anniversary celebration of creation of the Commission.

Mr. Mohammed said that contrary to the impression being created by purveyors of hate speech and fake news, the Buhari Administration had, in a short time, recorded solid achievements under a most difficult situation.

He said despite operating with just 45 per cent of the funds available to the immediate past administration due largely to the fall in prices of oil, the Buhari government had achieved tremendously.

The minister said that it was as a result of the efficient leadership of Buhari that Nigeria had not witnessed economic and social crises like other oil dependent nations.

“A country that has consistently produced more oil than Nigeria, despite having about one sixth of the Nigerian population, is today embroiled in the worst economic crisis in its history.

“There is shortage of food, medicine and everything, and there is hyper-inflation.

“With Nigeria being affected by the same downturn in oil prices, coupled with years of monumental mismanagement of the country’s economy and the mindless and maddening looting of its treasury by rapacious public officials, why is Nigeria not in similar crisis as the country in question?

“My answer is simple: Because Nigeria has a President like Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

Specifically, the minister said that the Buhari government had brought transparency to governance, laying a solid foundation for the country’s economic recovery and growth through the Treasury Single Account, TSA, and other economic policies.

“Does anyone remember the scandalous fuel subsidies that failed to deliver fuel to filling stations? What about the fertiliser subsidies that never guaranteed the availability of fertiliser to farmers? Today, fuel queues are gone with the phantom fuel subsidies.

“Also, thanks to the resuscitation of 11 of the country’s moribund fertiliser blending plants, fertiliser is now available to farmers nationwide.

“In fact, 6 million bags of fertilisers have been delivered at 30 per cent below the market price, 50,000 jobs created and N50 billion saved with the stopping of fertiliser subsidy.

Mr. Mohammed said that despite paucity of funds, the federal government’s Social Investment Programmes were being implemented, creating jobs for youth and providing nutritious food for school children.

He said the micro-credit scheme of the programmes was providing over a million Nigerians with small loans at very low rates through the Bank of Industry.

The minister said that despite the cowardly bombing of soft targets, Boko Haram insurgency was not in resurgence.

He said that the Nigerian troops were up to the task of ensuring that there was no resurgence of Boko Haram.

The minister said that the government is also delivering on critical infrastructure like roads and railways.

“Contractors are back to work on roads across the six geo-political zones, helping to recover lost jobs and put some money back in circulation, as part of government’s strategy to come out of this recession,’’ he said.

He solicited the support of all Nigerians to enable the country to assume its rightful place in the comity of nations and make life more bearable for every citizen. (NAN)

  deji 3SC (Up shooting)

    The whole truth and nothing but the truth

    Krai For Naija (K.F.N)

      @disqus_lJ4FgIcsAB:disqus

      The Buhari achievement no hatred can deny

      There are now
      28 million un-employed youths inside Nigeria today, a staggering figure equal
      to the entire population of Ghana; a neighbouring West African country –
      according to a latest official bulletin issued by the federal Nigerian Bureau
      of Statistics. The horrific jobless figure in Nigeria today is over half the
      whole population of Nigeria at independence on October 1st, 1960 and equal
      to all the living human beings in Ghana today.

      deji 3SC (Up shooting)

        Can you provide the unemployment figure under your hero Jonothing? How was Dieziani and Dansuki and others able to steal so much billions of dollars under your hero?

        • Emeka

          Good question!

          Extrasense

            @disqus_1P4NU5rbm0:disqus

            Look, this ugly local thing called Lai Muhammed is a useless man who disgraced Buhari,
            but it is Buhari who shot himself in the foot to go and appoint a very notorious liar as his
            Information Minister. Nobody in Nigeria believes anything that comes from the mouth of
            Lai Muhammed. Is lies the meaning of CHANGE? To me Buhari has already failed.

            Everybody in Nigeria knows that one. Our only prayer is for God to help us remove
            the spirit of sit-tight mentality from Buhari’s mind so that he can go by himself and
            allow Nigeria a second chance to vote for a more sensible somebody who can
            think very well. After two years Buhari has become much worse than Jonathan.

        Frank Bassey

          Unemployment under GEJ was 13 per cent using NBS post-September 2014 Methodology. Under GEJ corruption was wide; under PMB it is DEEP. Where is the report on Babachir Lawal and Oke? Why is it PMB that is handling it? Has be become EFCC? NBS said Nigerian government officials received bribery of N400 billion in one year; do you have your own figure? Ag. President said “We donate millions, approve millions, disburse millions for the IDPs in the North-East, we canntt see the effect on the inmates? Chairman,Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption said “Nothing has changed in Customs as far as corruption is concerned”. Blame GEJ? Satan will punish all those engaged in partial, skewed, selective, sectional fight against corruption.

    • Emeka

      “So help me God,” you failed to add! He spoke the truth…

  • Omekee

    This man just ended up repeating the same rehotorics, blaming past administration for their own inefficiency. What a pity. He could not mention any viable achievement by this administration. Lie……..

  • Mamman

    Me? I say the Lord Works In Mysterious Ways. That MYSTERY is the revelation that is Muhammadu Buhari. Like him or hate him, The Lord has used him to bring us back from the abyss. Haters, as the Minister said, should continue to hate while we silent majority shall continue to give thanks & praises to God for being there for us at our most trying time. God Bless.