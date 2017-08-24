JUST IN: Northern youth coalition withdraws quit notice to Igbos

Arewa Youth Leaders Forum [Photo: FIDES Communications]
Arewa Youth Leaders Forum [Photo: FIDES Communications]

The coalition of Northern youth groups that asked Igbos to leave Northern Nigeria has temporarily withdrawn its quit notice.

The groups, under the banner of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, issued the quit notice in June, asking Igbos to leave before October 1 and claiming their demand was in response to secessionist stance of some pro-Biafran groups, like Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB.

The quit notice to the Igbos has been condemned by most Nigerians including the federal government, several state governments and traditional rulers.

The groups announced a suspension of the quit notice on Thursday at a press briefing at the Transcorp hotel in Abuja.

Details later…

  • Dele Awogbeoba

    Bunch of lowlives. So you were just taking Osinbajo’s good intentions for granted. Now that Buhari is back, you decided to withdraw your quit notice. Who was listening to you in the first place anyhow.

    • 0tile

      Oduafraidian warmonger, continue inciting hatred and violence among other ethnic groups. When violence breaks out you will be the first to flee. Coward.

  • Ceejay Iloelunachi

    Kai…. What a loving message from the champions of ONE NIGERIA. Funny bunch of people.

  • Sam

    This group of lowlives should have been arrested in the first instance .the VP was timid I suppose

    • 0tile

      Oduafradian, you call the Northern youths low-lives because they did not carry out your anticipated pogroms on Igbo for your benefit. Why can’t you people give peace a chance, must structuring, separation, devolution of power end up in violence? What kind of cannibals are you people?

      • Sam

        On the contrary, it was wrong of them to issue such ,and that’s why I hold that they aught to be punished. Oluku!!

        • 0tile

          You know very well that they did it to heat up the polity, but you people are disappointed that they did not go on rampage to commit pogroms on Igbo. Even Imam Buhari himself being the leader of Africa would not like to see his youths engage in another whole sale massacre of innocent Africans. Nigeria would be the most hopeless country to start another naked war now for whatever reason.

  • amazing2012

    In the north we elders and we respect them. In the east there are elders but never listing or respected by anybody!

    • NigerDelta.

      Stick your NUTERN thought back into the hole where it came from.

    • 0tile

      Get out here, you are not an elder, you don’t behave like one. You just talk trash, how can you speak for the East? As an Odua Muslim man you are scared still to visit the East and South South. The places you get awon omo Odua are Pitakwa and Warri where they command oil.

  • 0tile

    Don’t incite violence, Imam Buhari must have told them privately that such violence is bestial. Despite his tough appearance and spanking of Igbo people do you believe that Imam would like Nigeria to burn under his watch? What you people should be encouraging is justice, equity and fairness then peace will reign followed by marvelous development and progress. Try justice, equity and fairness, you will see wonders.

  • NigerDelta.

    Warri and PortHarcourt ports are no longer in existence. Igbo called for better arrangement of the country to revive those dead seaports back to life. Every goddamn youths in the country suppose to seize the opportunity to reawaken their regions but what did some parasitic kids do? They issue quit notice. They can all stick their quit notice back inside their pieholes where it belong for Biafra care.
    Anyway, from day one I don’t think IPOB give a damn if some kids like arewa youths exist talkless of been consider pain in the ass.

  • FirecloudOFGOD

    Clowns, they are at it again! “….temporarily withdrawn its quit notice.”!

    Northern Youth? How many Ebira’s, how many Igala, how many Idoma, Nupe, Tiv, Bachama, Southern Kaduna are in your youth team? Do you have any Christians from the North in YOUR GROUP or ARE YOU ALL MUSLIMS?

    I am not impressed for responsible people do not ‘blab’ away and withdraw their comments after the event! They think through, weigh their words and possible consequences! A lesson for you Northern rascally youth is to be acutely aware that Nigeria of the 60’s is not that of 2017. War mongering is dangerous and it consumes one and all!

    1. I strongly advise that you apologize to the Nation as a first step.
    2. Secondly let the world know that you do not speak for the Middle Belt; a group that you have alienated and vilified over the years. You are on your own and Nigerians expect greater responsibility from you henceforth. Seeking relevance by making inflammatory comments, followed by inconsequential withdrawal is a sign of confusion and immaturity.
    3. Finally, just announce your mistake and renounce your past gaffe to be followed up by your team (if you actually represent the North) TO TRULY seek for a restructuring of Nigeria and not demanding for a breakdown of the society at large!