Dangote to establish university in Abuja, earmarks N200 billion

Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote

The President and founder of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, has set aside N200 billion to establish a world-class university in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the proposal has since been delivered to the National Universities Commission, NUC.

A former Executive Secretary of the NUC, Julius Okojie, who is the chairman of the technical team for the establishment of the university, said the foundation intends to drive technology and research in stimulating economic growth.

Mr Okojie, who led his team to the current Executive Secretary of the commission, Abubakar Rasheed, said the proposed university is meant to be technology-driven and asked for the cooperation and support of the NUC towards the realisation of the goal.

According to a National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, publication, the team, accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the foundation, Zouera Yousouffou, disclosed that Mr. Dangote’s desire was to float a unique university of technology with all the necessary infrastructure and best faculty members from across the globe.

Mr. Rasheed, who applauded the bold step, promised to offer all the needed assistance for the success of the project.

He, however, advised the team to reconsider its plan of establishing a university of technology to ‘a conventional university running all programmes but with specialty in the area of technology.’

The executive secretary, who underscored the advantages of the conventional university over the special one, said with the countless impacts on society by the business mogul, the project would be a success.

He asked the team to consult widely and look at the universities in Nigeria and abroad with a view to creating a unique university that would be different in terms of quality in all its operations.

In her remarks, Mrs. Yousouffou said the foundation was ready to make the dream a reality with the sum of N200 billion already earmarked for the project.

She said the land was purchased and preliminary measures were in place for the headquarters of the university at the nation’s capital city of Abuja.

Mr. Dangote is a Nigerian mega-entrepreneur cum billionaire, who owns the Dangote Group, which has interests in diverse commodities.

The company with massive business tentacles operates principally in Nigeria but has corporate interests in other African countries.

  • okpada

    God bless you Aliko Dangote for your effort at putting this country back on fine footing. Not those who steal, stark our money away in foreign land through shell/off shore companies.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    Very commendable effort. Dangote is an inspiration, one of the few business men who sincerely mean well for the country.

    Although he has the prerogative on where to site the University, I would have suggested siting it in a city like Jos were the weather is majorly cool and temperate, and easily adaptable to internationals and foreign students whom I suppose the University attract will in droves.

    I can only pray for long life, good health and God’s protection for this man. His well-being impacts a lot on Nigeria.

  • javscong javscong

    A commendable move indeed. I would have preferred to see Dangote come up and declare emphatically that this will not be another liberal arts college BUT a proper Institute of Science and Technology similar to MIT. That is what we need to drive the country forward in this century and beyond. Good luck. my friend.

  • Isaac Azor

    If only we have five of this man, Nigeria would have been a great nation by now. Kudos Aliko Dangote, may God continue to bless you.

  • Iyanda

    Beautiful move. We need more of this.