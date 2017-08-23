NNPC, IOCs to deploy joint security mechanism against sabotage of oil, gas facilities

Related News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, says it has worked with international oil companies, IOCs, to develop a structured and holistic security mechanism to tackle sabotage of oil and gas infrastructure in the country.

The General Manager, Group Security Department of the NNPC, Sam Otoboeze, said in Abuja that the arrangement would complement federal government’s security operations in oil producing communities.

Mr. Otoboeze said the one-stop-shop security machinery was designed to professionally and effectively secure the oil and gas environment in line with global best practices for the good of the national economy.

He said the synergy between the security of the international oil companies and other agencies would provide a conducive environment for oil and gas production, to enable government make enough money to fund its annual budget.

The NNPC security chief said already, the corporation had rolled out a community security engagement mechanism that would allow members of the oil bearing communities be engaged to secure facilities in their domains.

“The strategy is paying off, particularly with the drastic drop in oil and gas facility breaches in recent times,” he said.

Mr. Otoboeze decried the recent upsurge of job and crude oil fraudsters plaguing the NNPC, saying a special security desk is to be set up in collaboration with security agencies to crack down on the

scammers.

He stated that the Security Department under the new NNPC management was deploying all strategies to raise security awareness among members of staff in order to reduce the incidence of staff kidnapping and domestic theft.

To avoid unnecessary distractions and insecurity during work hours, he said the department had installed access control and security turnkeys to secure the workforce.

He called all interest groups, especially indigenes of the oil bearing

communities, to continue to collaborate with NNPC to secure oil facilities, to enable the national economy to grow out of the current

recession.