ASUU Strike: Branches hold crucial meeting today

The various university branches of ASUU will today hold special congresses across the country over the ongoing strike.

The lecturers will consider the latest offer(s) by the federal government aimed at resolving the imbroglio.

PREMIUM TIMES also specifically gathered that the meeting will discuss whether or not to accept the federal government’s offer.

A top member of ASUU, who requested anonymity, confirmed this development to PREMIUM TIMES adding that all the branches are expected to submit their respective reports to the national body who will take a final decision.

The branch leaders have also been asked not to talk to journalists on the strike, some branch chairmen spoken to told PREMIUM TIMES.

The branches, it was further learnt have been given three options by the national body to choose from at their deliberations: continue with the strike action, suspend the action or, ‘positively review the federal government proposal.’

ASUU went on strike on August 13 over issues of poor funding, welfare of its members and the failure of the federal government to honour aspects of past agreements it had with its members.

The union is expected to meet with the government again this week to

discuss further on the strike.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had expressed hope that the strike would be suspended this week.