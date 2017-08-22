Boko Haram: Children suicide bombers increase fourfold in 2017 — UNICEF

Related News

The use of children as human bombs in the north-eastern part of Nigeria has increased fourfold this year over the number for last year, a new report by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has revealed.

The report, published on Monday, also revealed that most of the children used for the cruel acts are girls.

According to the report, 83 children have been used as human bombs this year. Of this number, 55 were girls, most often under 15 years old; 27 were boys, and one was a baby strapped to a girl.

Children, according to the report, have been used repeatedly in this way over the last few years and the number of children used is already four times higher than it was for all of last year.

The report further noted that the use of children in such attacks has had a further impact of creating suspicion and fear of children who have been released, rescued or escaped from Boko Haram.

“As a result, many children who have managed to get away from captivity face rejection when they try to reintegrate into their communities, compounding their suffering”, the report states.

UNICEF has, however, pledged to provide psychosocial support for children who have been held by Boko Haram and is also working with families and communities to foster the acceptance of children when they return.

This includes providing social and economic reintegration support to the children and their families.

There are 1.7 million people displaced by the insurgency in the north-east, 85 per cent of them in Borno State, where most of these attacks takes place.

North-east Nigeria is one of four countries and regions facing the spectre of famine, with up to 450,000 children at risk of severe acute malnutrition this year.