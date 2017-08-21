#PresidentialBroadcast: Ijaw, Northern groups react to Buhari’s speech

A Niger Delta group, the Ijaw Youth Council, on Monday said it disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that Nigeria’s unity “is settled and not negotiable”.

Mr. Buhari spoke early Monday morning in a short nationwide broadcast in which he expressed strong views on Nigeria’s continued existence as one nation and declared the country’s indivisibility, despite centrifugal agitations.

Having vowed outright resistance to any secessionist struggle, he added that “grievances” by groups could only be handled the National Assembly and the Council of State, which he noted are the “appropriate and legitimate bodies for national discourse”.

But in a reaction later on Monday, IYC through its leader, Eric Omare, disagreed with Mr. Buhari. Mr. Omare said Nigeria’s corporate existence as one nation of multicultural groups remains unsettled and negotiable.

He likened the president’s position on the national question to military approach and one that came short of addressing sub-structural issues that spark agitations.

Mr. Omare said: “The solution in the opinion of the IYC is for President Muhammadu Buhari to take practical steps towards addressing the causes of persistent agitations in the country rather than shutting the door of engagement that would lead to the resolution of the agitations.

“Mr. President must do away with politicking and rise up to the national challenges as a statesman. We strongly hold the view that threats of brute force would not quell the agitations.

“It is only sincere and painstaking discussions that would solve the problems. This is because some of the agitations are genuine and need to be addressed.”

NORTHERN GROUP REACTS TOO…

The coalition of Northern groups, which had threatened ejection of Igbo people from northern states, also reacted to the president’s broadcast on Monday.

In an apparent move to reassure Nigerians living in places removed from their states of origin, Mr. Buhari stressed the right of every Nigerian to reside and conduct business anywhere within the country.

“Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance. I believe the very vast majority of Nigerians share this view.”

But in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the group said it was rattled by the president’s statement, but suggested people calling themselves non-Nigerians were not covered by the president’s reassurance.

“What the President said is only reaffirming our position that Nigerians have the right to reside anywhere in the country but certainly that does not extend to a people who by action and utterances say they are not Nigerians,” said the group.

  • 0tile

    Ubanjigi, Buhari is adding more fuel to the fire of hatred in one Nigeria.

  • emmanuel Azodoh

    IT IS TOO EARLY FOR ELDERS LIKE US TO MAKE COMMENT LET ME WATCH SO THAT WHEN I TALK YOU ALL WILL SEE WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT WAIT AND DO NOT REJOICE YET

  • Voice Out

    This is not facing realities on ground. The National Assembly in itself is lopsided to favour one region over the others. If it’s N/A that would handle the agitations, then it should be the first to be restructured in tandem with the principle of fairness, equity and justice.

    • Darlington

      Buhari was sent by God to destroy this contraption called Nigeria.

  • Frank Bassey

    BUT IJAW YOUTHS DEMONSTRATED IN SUPPORT OF BUHARI SHORTLY BEFORE THE PRESIDENT RETURNED. WHAT ARE THEY SAYING NOW, OR WAS IT A RENTED CROWD? THE PROBLEM WITH THE IJAW IS THAT THEY DO NOT EVEN KNOW WHAT THEY WANT. THEY WILL REALIZE THEMSELVES WHEN THEIR OIL BECOMES USELESS AND THEIR ENVIRONMENT SO DEGRADED THAT THEY CAN NO LONGER HAVE A PLACE TO LIVE. I HAVE NEVER SEEN A PEOPLE SO CALIBRATED AND SHREDDED INTO PIECES WITH BODIES ALLERGIC TO UNITY.