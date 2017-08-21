Two Pakistanis kidnapped in Nigeria freed

The two Pakistan nationals abducted by kidnappers last week in Calabar area have been rescued by the Nigeria Police, Azim Khan, Head of Chancery, Pakistan High Commission has announced.

Mr. Khan told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja that the Police rescued the two victims, Azeem Alikhan and Rehan Siddique and captured the kidnappers.

“They were saved without any ransom paid and their vehicle was recovered by the police,” he said.

Mr. Khan commended the federal government, the Nigeria Police and the Cross River State for their efforts in rescuing the kidnapped Pakistani nationals.

“This will further strengthen the cordial relationship between us and boost Pakistan and the international community’s confidence in security in Nigeria,” he said.

NAN reports that two Pakistanis were kidnapped on August 13.

