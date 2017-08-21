What Buhari told Nigerians (FULL TEXT)

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari Photo credit: Aljazeera
Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari
Photo credit: Aljazeera

President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians on Monday morning, two days after he returned from London.
The president had been away for medical treatment for 103 days.

Read the text of the president’s full speech below.

My dear citizens, I am very grateful to God and to all Nigerians for their prayers. I am pleased to be back on home soil among my brothers and sisters.

2. In the course of my stay in the United Kingdom, I have been kept in daily touch with events at home. Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs, but I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far.

3. In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analysed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united.

4. Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.

5. Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance.

6. I believe the very vast majority of Nigerians share this view.

7. This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns. Every group has a grievance. But the beauty and attraction of a federation is that it allows different groups to air their grievances and work out a mode of co-existence.

8. The National Assembly and the National Council of State are the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse.

9. The national consensus is that, it is better to live together than to live apart.

10. Furthermore, I am charging the Security Agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax.

11. Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety.

12. Therefore we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against; elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets · kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes, in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all.

13. Finally, dear Nigerians, our collective interest now is to eschew petty differences and come together to face common challenges of; economic security, political evolution and Integration, as well as lasting peace among all Nigerians.

14. I remain resolutely committed to ensuring that these goals are achieved and maintained. I am so glad to be home.

15. Thank you and may God bless our dear Nation.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Olaola

    Thank you and may God continue to bless you Mr President.

  • Christian Nnaji

    With this I believe our president has been humbled by the Almighty. Very Nigerian in this speech and I love it. Keep it up. Welcome home once more.

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    Thank you, Mr. President.

    We appreciate your message suggests that you are back directly to work for Nigeria, but I feel your speech writers missed a trick with this very brief speech.

    Most Nigerians who look up to you and were happy to welcome you back would have expected more than one sentence on your health and self.

    Whilst we are certainly not asking you to tell us if you had a headache and have been taking APC for it or not, the least you could have done is to let us know if you are well enough for the rigours of office now or would be going back for further treatments, or even have the ailment treated at home in Nigeria.

    Not talking about it doesn’t push it under the carpet, Sir.

    Mr. President, damage limitations have to be put in place now. Please instruct one of your several media aides to repair this damage and kill off the rumour mill as soon as possible.

  • Sarah

    PMB, once you have transmitted letter of resumption to Senate, here is a list of things to do immediately:
    1) Fulfill government promises to ASUU so that they can end thei strike. Easy win.
    2) Order re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu for breaking terms of his bail and sundry offences including threatening to kill President Obasanjo.
    3) Order Arewa Youth to publicly withdraw their quit notice on Igbos or face stiff jail terms.
    4) Start process of restructuring by targeting 100% derivation, but growing from the current 13% by 2% annually.
    5) Fulfill promises made to Niger Delta youth on behalf of your government.

    • Dan_Arewa

      The court will deal with Kanu.
      PMB has no time for that little child.

    • and last but not the least, reshuffle his cabinet

  • Dan_Arewa

    In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analysed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united..
    Nigerian UNITY is not NEGOTIATABLE.
    Those that wish PMB evil should go and Hug a Transformer because GOD (Allah) have answer our prayers.

  • Remi

    A country’s unity is “settled” only to
    the extent that such a country is satisfying
    the wishes & meeting the aspirations of her citizens. Presently, Nigeria is
    satisfying the wishes & meeting the aspirations of no more than one percent,
    if not less, of her citizenry; therefore her unity cannot be considered as settled
    Mr President. The Unity of Nigeria is “work in progress” and we need to
    activate or create the requisite structures to work on her unity.

    With all due respect, I consider your speech rather terse,
    dry and viscous. Welcome back home anyway, and I hope you are ok?

  • Pluti

    This speech was very Nigerian but that your cabinet need some sacking, then INEC need more advancement in technology

  • JOHN

    Section 145 (1) of our constitution stipulates that the President shall transmit to the National Assembly that he is back from medical vacation and his intention to resume duty as President before he can do anything as President. But Buhari addressed Nigerians in a national broadcast today in flagrant contravention and disregard of our constitution because he has not yet transmitted letter to the national Assembly. If I may ask, under what capacity did Buhari addressed Nigerians today? Is it as President or as a private citizen? I think people should respect our constitution which is the basis for our existence as a nation.

    • Alexander Ndupuechi

      I am shocked at your response to the president’s address. It betrays hate for a man that has done nothing but responded to the yearnings of the people that he should speak to the nation. Why are you quick to quote constitution when and then condemn where you did not verify that he transmitted the letter or not. Moreover, the constitution only requires him to transmit a letter and get approval to resume duty. Again, I don’t see where I mentioned he is the president of Nigeria yet you recognise him as such hence your agitation. Even ordinary Charlie Boy addressed Nigerian in exercise of his constitutional rights how much more PMB. Please, park well. This madness don do.

  • systematic

    That is a sign of a true leader mai god bless you Mr President we welcomed you all

  • g_kazaure

    Alhamdulillahi kaseeran!! Welcome back Shugaban Kasa. Very inspiring speech. I wish you full recovery.

  • Tritcall

    Very unimpressive disjointed speech!!! Obviously pre-recorded and heavily edited!
    6 minutes speech to explain 103 days absence!!!!.