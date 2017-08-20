Major health stories this week: Insufficient HIV vaccines in Edo, killer Kogi disease identified

Related News

KANO TO BATTLE DRUG ABUSE

The Kano State government has concluded plans to establish drug marshals to curb the increasing waves of drug abuse among youths in the state.

The executive chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, said the establishment of the marshals became necessary because the state government would not tolerate any form of illegal drug dealings, abuse or those patronizing them.

The marshals, who are to be selected from the 44 local government areas of the state, will be working directly with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

INSUFFICIENT HIV VACCINES IN EDO

Less than a quarter of people living with HIV/AIDS in Edo state have access to anti-retroviral drugs, an official has said.

The minister of Health, Isaac Adewole said out of the over 173,660 persons living with HIV/AIDS in the state, only 25,730 Have access to anti-retroviral treatment.

To improve access to the drugs for HIV/AIDS victims, he urged the Edo State government to earmark at least 0.5 to 1 per cent of its monthly federal allocation for the funding of HIV/AIDS State’s Sustainability Road Map, SRM, and the provision of relevant commodities in the state.

WATER BEST FIRST AID FOR BURNS

Applying raw eggs and other substances as first aid on victims of burns is unhealthy and unscientific, says Jamiu Umah, a medical doctor with the Burns and Trauma Centre, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

Mr. Umah warned that applying raw eggs, pap, engine oil, wet salt and wet flour on the bodies of victims of burns as a first aid measure is wrong, unsafe, unhygienic and inappropriate.

What is medically advised as first aid for victims from hot substances such as water, petrol, coal, fire wood, gas, and even chemical burns is to immerse the victim in cold water.

NO MYSTERIOUS KILLER DISEASE IN KWARA

The Kwara State government has denied recording any mysterious disease that has killed many people, but admitted recording a scourge of yellow fever, diarrhoea and malaria.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Atolagbe Alege, while reacting to a report of the strange disease outbreak at Oro-Ago in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state said the report was false.

He said experts at the ministry in company with a team from the World Health Organisation visited Oro-Ago where the team found no such mysterious disease affecting the Fulani population in the area.

EXPERT URGES GOVERNMENT TO BAN BLEACHING CREAM

To safeguard the health of Nigeria, the federal government has been urged to ban the importation of bleaching creams into the country.

Ganiyu Arinola, an immunologist and head, department of Chemical Pathology, University of College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, said bleaching creams weaken the immunity of the skin and to some extent, the body.

The outermost skin layer known as the epidermis, which provides the first line of defence against pathogens is usually removed by the bleaching creams causing disruption in the normal immunologic functions of the skin and certain blood parameters.

KOGI TRACES STRANGE ILLNESS TO GASTROENTERITIS

The rampaging unknown disease which has killed many people in Kogi State has been diagnosed to be gastroenteritis.

About 62 people were said to have died from the strange disease, but the Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu, said the figure was given by local leaders in the affected areas and was yet to be verified by government.

The state Ministry of Health, had in a statement, said that the disease killed many people in Okunran, Okoloke and Isanlu-Esa in Yagba West Local Government Area.

INDISCRIMINATE DUMPING OF WASTE CAUSES MALARIA

The three tiers of government have been urged to invest in liquid waste management and prevent people from dumping waste indiscriminately to reduce malaria scourge.

An ecologist, Habib Omotosho, also urged Nigerians to have an attitudinal change towards solid and liquid waste management and imbibe the culture of taking care of their environment.

CHLORINE GAS LEAKAGE AFFECTS 362 PEOPLE

No fewer than 362 people have been affected by chlorine gas leakage in the south-western Iranian city of Dezful.

The leakage from a reservoir in Dezful, Khuzestan Province has caused respiratory problems and intoxication.

All hospitals in Dezful are on alert to present medical services to the injured and many people affected by the poisonous gas have been dismissed from the hospitals after receiving ambulatory care.