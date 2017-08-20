Saraki speaks on Buhari’s return

Senate President, Bukola Saraki and President Muhammadu Buhari. [Photo credit: Nigeria Today]
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday said the return of President Muhammed Buhari‎ has added a new lease of life to the administration.

Mr. Saraki stated this in a press statement in reaction to Mr. Buhari’s return after 103 days in London, where he was attending to his health challenges.

The senate president who spoke through his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, thanked God for the safe return and recovery of the President.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to continue working alongside the president in achieving objectives aimed at improving the standard of living of Nigerians and overall development of the country.

“I thank Almighty Allah for bringing President Muhammadu Buhari back whole, hale and hearty. I am thoroughly delighted that President Buhari has returned home after his medical vacation,” the senate president said.

“I was privileged to have met him twice in London during the period of the vacation. After our first meeting, I told Nigerians there was no cause for alarm. After our recent lengthy meeting on Thursday this week, I informed Nigerians that Mr. President’s return home was imminent.

“In all, we must thank Almighty God for sparing all our lives and granting Mr. President a most remarkable recovery. His return marks a new lease of life for this administration.

Mr. Saraki expressed confidence that Mr. Buhari would resume duties with more vigour to pursue an economic agenda that will improve the welfare of Nigerians

“I am confident that Mr. President will resume with even more vigour to pursue an economic agenda that will improve the welfare of all Nigerians.

“On our part, the Senate is ready to work closely with the Executive and bend over backwards to support Mr. President. I congratulate all Nigerians on Mr. President’s return‎,” Mr. Saraki said.

“We thank the Acting President for his hard work in holding fort and steering the ship of governing the nation during this period.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to bless our nation, and give our President, Muhammadu Buhari, the strength and wisdom to lead us successfully,” the senate president said.

  • Coalition for Good Governance

    We thank
    the Nigerians in London for legally obtaining protest rights to barricade
    President Buhari’s London residence for round the clock RESUME OR RESIGN protest
    including; candle-lit marches around Buhari’s London residence. Within 24 hours of
    their obtaining protest march permit in London President Buhari had no option but
    to flee to Nigeria if he is to avoid international disgrace for sitting tight in London
    for over 100 days and expecting to be taken seriously as a President of Nigeria.
    Kudos also go to the British Home Affairs Secretary for facilitating the permit to
    smoke out a seemingly laggard Muhamadu Buhari from his hiding place in London.

    • Museek

      Oga buy me bottom belle coolu my heart eh (coolu my heart eh)

      Oga buy me bottom belle coolu my heart eh (Everybody say)
      Bonsuwe! Azikiwe (aha) Bonsuwe! Ah yo ah yo Bonsuwe!
      Azikiwe (ehe) Bonsuwe! Ah yo ah yo o (oya Oliver).

      “Even if you give BUHARI 20 years to prepare, it would still be beyond his capacity.
      The complexities and issues involved in ruling a country like Nigeria are huge.
      Leading such a complex country is an intellectual issue and Buhari doesn’t have
      the intellectual capacity to comprehend what it means to govern the country”.

      …………Professor Ben Nwabueze

      (March 16th, 2016)

    • August January

      Ode niyin o! Fools!!!!

  • Abrupt

    He who lives by the sword dies by the sword. He who ordered innocent IPOB Biafran protesters in Onitsha to be killed in cold blood and buried in mass graves (as evidenced by Amnesty International) does not deserve to live however pungent that may sound in your ear. Same applies to he who ordered children, women and men to be shot and killed in a night raid because they are Shiite and not really because some of their members erred. Yes, same to him who orders Nigerian Army to kill women and abduct children in the Niger Delta on the pretext of looking for so called militants…

    …afflictions after afflictions shall be his lot. Peace and good health shall be very far away. Pain, sorrows and more sorrows shall be with him, in him and around him on this earth and even while in hell fire for ever and ever Amen!