Saraki speaks on Buhari’s return

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday said the return of President Muhammed Buhari‎ has added a new lease of life to the administration.

Mr. Saraki stated this in a press statement in reaction to Mr. Buhari’s return after 103 days in London, where he was attending to his health challenges.

The senate president who spoke through his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, thanked God for the safe return and recovery of the President.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to continue working alongside the president in achieving objectives aimed at improving the standard of living of Nigerians and overall development of the country.

“I thank Almighty Allah for bringing President Muhammadu Buhari back whole, hale and hearty. I am thoroughly delighted that President Buhari has returned home after his medical vacation,” the senate president said.

“I was privileged to have met him twice in London during the period of the vacation. After our first meeting, I told Nigerians there was no cause for alarm. After our recent lengthy meeting on Thursday this week, I informed Nigerians that Mr. President’s return home was imminent.

“In all, we must thank Almighty God for sparing all our lives and granting Mr. President a most remarkable recovery. His return marks a new lease of life for this administration.

Mr. Saraki expressed confidence that Mr. Buhari would resume duties with more vigour to pursue an economic agenda that will improve the welfare of Nigerians

“I am confident that Mr. President will resume with even more vigour to pursue an economic agenda that will improve the welfare of all Nigerians.

“On our part, the Senate is ready to work closely with the Executive and bend over backwards to support Mr. President. I congratulate all Nigerians on Mr. President’s return‎,” Mr. Saraki said.

“We thank the Acting President for his hard work in holding fort and steering the ship of governing the nation during this period.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to bless our nation, and give our President, Muhammadu Buhari, the strength and wisdom to lead us successfully,” the senate president said.