Osinbajo speaks on Buhari’s return

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday expressed happiness with the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation in London, saying the president’s recovery was symbolic of the recovery of the country.

Mr. Osinbajo said this while addressing state House Correspondents shortly after conferring with Mr. Buhari at his residence.

“The message to Nigerians is that first the recovery and the recuperation of the president is in some sense symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is going to recover. We are on the path to sure economic recovery.

“This is a good sign, it is an excellent sign that our country is on the right path.

“There is great hope, there is great excitement and we are going to make it as a nation and as a people,’’ Mr. Osinbajo added.

Reacting to the reception of the president at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Mr. Osinbajo said it was a massive and spontaneous action as many Nigerians heard of the return only few hours earlier.

“We are very excited and I am extremely happy that the President is back in good health and roaring to go; it is so good to see him.

“Many Nigerians as you could see from the airport reception were very excited to see the president.

“People had prayed, people had hoped; it is just a natural reaction just seeing him and hearing that he is around.

“As you could see the response was very spontaneous and many people are excited and very happy that he is back,’’ he remarked.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Govs Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi) described Mr. Osinbajo in separate interviews as an achiever during the time he held sway as acting president.(NAN)