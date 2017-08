Senate counters Osinbajo; warns PenCom, CBB, ICPC nominees not to assume duties before confirmation

Related News

The Senate has advised the nominees for headship of Pension Commission (PenCom) and two other Federal Government agencies not to assume duties until their nominations are confirmed.

The other agencies are Code of Conduct Bureau (CBB) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Allied Offences Commission (ICPC).

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja by its spokesperson, Aliyu Abdullahi, the Senate insisted that the nominees had to be confirmed in accordance with provisions of the Constitution and laws establishing the agencies.

The nominees affected by the senate’s directive are Ali Usman as Director-General, PenCom; Mohammed Isah, Chairman, CBB and Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman, ICPC.

The statement said the leadership of the Senate had been inundated with enquiries from individuals from across the country on the issue.

According to it, they were asking if the statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to that effect allows them to assume duty pending their confirmation.

The directive was given by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

“We will advise the Acting President who was quoted to have given the directive for the resumption of the nominees that the directive was illegal and not right.

“The Senate will not support any action that is not in line with the law.

“We advise the nominees to hold on until they are cleared by the Senate as required by the law before resuming in their respective offices.

“We do not want anything that will cause problem between the executive and the legislature,” it said. (NAN)