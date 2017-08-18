‘Illegal refinery’ found in Sokoto

Sokoto state on map
Sokoto state on map

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had discovered an illegal refinery, operated in a rented apartment in Sokoto state.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Babangida Dutsin-ma, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Sokoto.

Mr. Dutsin-ma said the commandant’s surveillance team discovered the “mini refinery” located in a rented apartment owned by a popular Sokoto businessman, along Bodinga road in the outskirt of Sokoto metropolis.

“The NSCDC anti-vandal team on surveillance detected the centre in which those involved in the adulteration dug a big hole using a large tank in perpetrating the act.

“The ditch is connected to a transformer from which they tap electricity for heating the adulterated products,’’ he said.

The commandant said the perpetrators of the act fled the scene on sighting NSCDC officials in the area.

He said the officials confiscated some of the equipment, including jerry cans, empty metal drums, electric cables and containers, used in adulterating the petroleum products.

According to him, preliminary investigation showed that the perpetrators adulterate Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, and black oil to produce various petroleum products and supply same to unsuspecting consumers.

The commandant, therefore, urged the public, especially people in the area, to assist the command with useful information on any suspicious movements in their communities. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Premium News Editor

    This is to ìnform thè general republic that
    Däñgoté3x cement ïs nøw sôld
    díréct fròm thè fäctory for #1400 per bäg
    #300 tó delìver per bäg,
    indìvìdual càn ordér a mìñimum of 1OObägs, trailer load of 6OObàgs,träiler load of 900bägs trailer lòad of 14OObägs
    and abõvé contäct thé sälès Mr Ojekere on (0706538/3208) or assìstant säles mänäger Mrs Märy on (0813206/6217) for ïnfo.

  • Abdullah Musa

    Good effort by security agencies.