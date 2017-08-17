Nigerian university dismisses staff caught using school vehicle to transport Indian hemp

Related News

The authorities of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State have dismissed from service, a driver, Abiodun Abolade, who was arrested for allegedly being in possession of cannabis.

Mr. Abolade was driving a school vehicle along Imeko-Afon/Olorunda area of the Idiroko border, Ogun State, when he was arrested.

The suspect, of the bureau of transportation of the university, was arrested allegedly with 221 parcels of cannabis by the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun State Command.

He was subsequently handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for further investigation and has since remained in detention‎.

The university had said it would investigate the incident and consequently announced Mr. Abolade’s sack on Thursday.

The Head, Directorate of Public Relations of the university, Emi Alawode, who confirmed the dismissal to PREMIUM TIMES said the dismissal letter had reference number Funaab/R/JP.1804/1/43 and was signed by the Acting Registrar,‎ Linda Onwuka.

“I write to inform you that your services, as a Driver/Mechanic II in the Bureau of Transportation are no longer required by the University and consequently, you are hereby dismissed from the services of the University with immediate effect,” the letter reads.

Ms. Alawode explained that the decision was taken in adherence to extant regulations and the rules of engagement of the said officer in the university.

‎She added that the university, as a responsible and law-abiding organisation, was committed to upholding all statutory enactment guiding its establishment, subsisting legislation in Ogun State and the nation in general.

“This uncompromising and non-negotiable stance had always and severally been hammered to bonafide members of staff and students of the University,” she said.

The spokesperson also denied rumours of students being mandated to pay some fees in the university.

She said the university is currently on its first semester break for the 2017/2018 Academic Session, following the end of examinations on August 1, 2017; hence, academic activities are on recess, while normal administrative services are ongoing.