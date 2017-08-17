Father, two children die in Abuja flood

Related News

The FCT Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, has confirmed the death of three people as a result of the flash flood in Lokogoma Area of the FCT, on Thursday.

‎The Director-General of FEMA, Idriss Abass, told journalists that a man and two of his children, a boy and girl died, when their Toyota Highlander SUV entered into the flood.

‎Mr. Abass said the incident, which he described as avoidable, happened between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.‎ on Thursday.

“This morning, we woke up to a sad news; we had a flooding in Lokogoma District; ‎unfortunately the flood had claimed three lives; a father, a daughter and a son.

“The cause of the water was the normal flash flooding that was running and it submerged a bridge along the road.

“But unfortunately, the man came with his children and was trying to pass through with his car.

“The man was warned and at a stage he reversed, but unfortunately, he zoomed off again, and the vehicle was submerged.”

‎He said the bodies of the deceased, which were recovered by the locals before the arrival of FEMA, had been deposited at a hospital in Jabi.

Mr. Abass said the agency had not been able to link up with the family of the deceased but they learnt the deceased resided in Apo and was taking his children to summer lesson.

He said due to the incessant flood cases, the agency would incorporate ‎local divers and swimmers as volunteers and teach them modern techniques.

(NAN)