Nigerian govt awards scholarships to five Olympiad winners

The Nigerian government has offered scholarships to five Nigerian students for making the country proud at the just concluded 2017 Olympiad competitions held at Morocco, Indonesia and Brazil.

This was made known in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The students participated in Mathematics and Physics competitions.

The names of the beneficiaries are Okeke Williams Okechukwu, Nwachukwu Mmesomachi, Akpabio Edikan Idongesit of Graceland International Schools, Port-Harcourt, Okoli Mitchell Chukwuebuka and Amaechi Ikechukwu Abuah of Trinity International College, Ofada, Ogun State.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, offered the scholarship to the students when the officials of National Mathematical Centre led by its Director General, Stephen Onah, presented the students and the medals won to him at his office.

Mr. Adamu commended the students for making the country proud.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah, commended the students for making Nigeria proud especially at a period when many feel the nation’s educational system was not functional.

The students of Graceland International Schools won medals in gold, silver and bronze categories in Mathematics while those of Trinity International College won bronze medal and honorary mention in Physics.

The International Mathematical Olympiad, IMO is the World Championship Mathematics Competition for High School students and is held annually in different nations.

The first IMO was held in 1959 in Romania, with 7 countries participating. It has gradually expanded to over 100 countries from 5 continents.