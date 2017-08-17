Nigeria ‘considering establishing National Guard’ — Minister

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau
The Federal Government is considering the establishment of a National Guard to address emerging security threats and emergencies in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja‎ when the Adjutant General of the California National Guard, U.S, paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister however stressed that a lot of consultations would be done before any decision is taken in that regard.

He recalled that several years ago‎, the government had planned the establishment of a National Guard, but the idea did not come to fruition due to a number of challenges.

Mr. Dambazau explained that the National Guard would help to fill the gap between the operations of the Military and the Nigerian Police in tackling security challenges and emergencies.

He said the military was becoming increasingly involved in dealing with some security threats in the country which is outside their constitutional mandate while the police might be overstretched in dealing with‎ such issues.

He said Nigeria‎ would continue to collaborate with the international community, including sharing experiences with the U.S Army in the training of Nigeria’s security personnel.

He said the visit of U.S military officials would help strengthen the cordial relationship between both countries, especially as regards security.

Earlier, the adjutant general, David Baldwin, a Maj.-Gen., said he and his team were in Nigeria to foster partnership between both countries.

He said that California as one of the biggest states in the U.S had its own National Guard like other states which is responsible security and emergencies.‎

He said the California National Guard will be involved in the training of Nigeria’s security agencies under the Ministry of Interior such as the Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, NSCDC and Prisons to deal with security challenges/emergencies.

Mr. Baldwin said the training was designed for two to three years to equip the security personnel with modern trend in security and emergency operations.

On the establishment of a National Guard in Nigeria, he said that it was up to the Nigerian government to decide the modalities for the establishment of any security outfit.

He however said the National Guard is a very strategic and cost effective outfit that has helped the U.S in tackling security challenges and emergencies such as flood, fire and other natural disasters.

(NAN)

  • princegab

    Leave that to the states, it’s unfortunate that the army can’t train their own.

  • obiora

    Please security and Guard of Nigerian stomach is what people wanted so seriously now. Nothing more.

    • Al

      Lazy chap, go farm waiting for your local Govt chairman to put food at your door step is over

  • Rommel

    With the number of uniformed people in Nigeria like civil defense corps and this increasingly militarized obscure outfit called peace corps, I think the national guard is already on ground in Nigeria,the difference is that like every other thing, it is centrally controlled unlike what the Maj Gen Baldwin said about California having its own national guard which he said would be training our national homeland security outfits like prisons,immigration, fire departments etc

  • AryLoyds

    What a useless Gov , they cant pay salaries of the forces they already have , and now they are dreaming of starting another outfit.