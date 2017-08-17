ResumeorResign: “I’m not happy with you,” Charly Boy calls out 2face

Related News

The outspoken Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, has challenged his colleague, Tuface Idibia, to speak out and join the clamour for better governance.

The 66-year-old singer made the call in a new video, which he posted on Instagram on Wednesday night. It comes on the heels of his suspension of his participation in the #ResumeOrResign ‎protest.

This comes a day after he and members of his group were assaulted at Wuse market in Abuja.

The protesters demand the immediate resumption of President Muhammadu Buhari to office or his resignation.

2face had earlier organised the #IStandWithNigeria protest in February but pulled out in the last minute due to police reports that hoodlums were planning to hijack the protest. The protest however, still held in major cities across the country.

In the video, Charly Boy said, “My guy 2face, I am not happy with you. Since I couldn’t reach you directly, I decided to reach you through this medium. Do you remember when you called on Nigerian youths to come out and protest? We obeyed because we thought you had a good intention to stand up to the injustices against the youths and masses of this country. But, as you retreated into a hole since then, I am very pained. If a beckon of hope like you can be lily-livered when people need you more, what is your problem?

“2face are you happy with the way Nigeria is headed? Are you saying you have not heard about the resume or resign protest, why are you not involved?”

2face is yet to react to Charly Boy’s comments.

The singer also lamented the absence of his colleagues at the protest. Interestingly, actor, Jim Iyke, who joined the protests on Monday, is also yet to react.

Meanwhile Area Fada as he is also called defended his decision to withdraw from the protest indefinitely.

“This wasn’t an ethnic Protest, but they turned it so. It was a peaceful protest, but they made it violent. It wasn’t a personal attack on our sick President, but they twisted the matter. I called off the protest because I value the lives of the tenacious, consistence, dogged, rugged and focused exceptional Youths. We know the game and we will beat the modaf**kers at it. OurMumuDonDo,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Presidency on Wednesday reacted to the protests that rocked Wuse market in Abuja describing it as ‘ethnicised’ and selfish.

It also criticised the #ResumeOrResigngroup led by Charly Boy, for taking the protests to a sensitive spot like the Wuse market.

The protesters were attacked by persons believed to be supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari leading to injury to some including police officers who tried to maintain peace.

