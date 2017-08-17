#ResumeorResign: “I’m not happy with you,” Charly Boy calls out 2face

The outspoken Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, has challenged his colleague, Tuface Idibia, to speak out and join the clamour for better governance.

The 66-year-old singer made the call in a new video, which he posted on Instagram on Wednesday night. It comes on the heels of his suspension of his participation in the #ResumeOrResign ‎protest.

This comes a day after he and members of his group were assaulted at Wuse market in Abuja.

The protesters demand the immediate resumption of President Muhammadu Buhari to office or his resignation.

2face had earlier organised the #IStandWithNigeria protest in February but pulled out in the last minute due to police reports that hoodlums were planning to hijack the protest. The protest however, still held in major cities across the country.

In the video, Charly Boy said, “My guy 2face, I am not happy with you. Since I couldn’t reach you directly, I decided to reach you through this medium. Do you remember when you called on Nigerian youths to come out and protest? We obeyed because we thought you had a good intention to stand up to the injustices against the youths and masses of this country. But, as you retreated into a hole since then, I am very pained. If a beckon of hope like you can be lily-livered when people need you more, what is your problem?

“2face are you happy with the way Nigeria is headed? Are you saying you have not heard about the resume or resign protest, why are you not involved?”

2face is yet to react to Charly Boy’s comments.

The singer also lamented the absence of his colleagues at the protest. Interestingly, actor, Jim Iyke, who joined the protests on Monday, is also yet to react.

Meanwhile Area Fada as he is also called defended his decision to withdraw from the protest indefinitely.

“This wasn’t an ethnic Protest, but they turned it so. It was a peaceful protest, but they made it violent. It wasn’t a personal attack on our sick President, but they twisted the matter. I called off the protest because I value the lives of the tenacious, consistence, dogged, rugged and focused exceptional Youths. We know the game and we will beat the modaf**kers at it. OurMumuDonDo,” he wrote on Instagram.

The Presidency on Wednesday reacted to the protests that rocked Wuse market in Abuja describing it as ‘ethnicised’ and selfish.

It also criticised the #ResumeOrResigngroup led by Charly Boy, for taking the protests to a sensitive spot like the Wuse market.

The protesters were attacked by persons believed to be supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari leading to injury to some including police officers who tried to maintain peace.

2Face Say something. See our country.

A post shared by CharlyBoy Oputa (AreaFada) (@areafada1) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

  • Oskirin

    no b by force to join u.tuface over to u.

    • Bello

      Abi o! Tuface should just ignore the 66 year old spoiled brat!

  • Izedomi Ohirein

    Being a mumu like charly Boy is not the right way to fight for a better Nigeria.
    The mumu attack Buhari fighting corruption and criminality and saying nothing against looters, criminals, biafra miscreants and Ijaw pipelines vandals.
    Buhari has broken no law to be sick and receiving medical treatment in London.
    The mumu should be campaigning to change the law.

    • djay

      That’s what they fail to realise. Buhari has met the constitution provisions by handing over to his VP so all these noise for him to resume or resign is politically motivated .

      • Izedomi Ohirein

        Charly Boy is mumu at 66.his education was wasted.
        But. I do not support physical attacks on him He is within his rights to protest.

        • whereto

          I understand your position regarding the attack on Charlie boy and others. That’s the reason I’m happy the police rescued them. However, I think he and his gang should be prosecuted. A market might be a public place but it’s also a place where people earn a living having paid to hire shops .
          They can’t go around disturbing the peace of others under the guise of exercising their rights.

          • Izedomi Ohirein

            I might not agree with charly Boy, he is within his rights to protest. Anywhere.

          • whereto

            Well, let’s agree to disagree on this point. I think there are limits to rights in any sane environment. They can’t disrupt other people’s means of livelihood in the name of exercising their rights.

          • Izedomi Ohirein

            They did not disturb the market or trade otherwise I would not have said they were within their rights.
            I opposed biafra agitators not only because I am pro one nigeria, but because they were violent, insultive, blocking niger bridge, roads and obstructing businesses.

          • Tonnero

            Not anywhere. You need a police permit to do so. Else, the man go enter your bedroom to protest one day o.

      • Kofi

        …and that’s where the need to re-emphasise on education again comes in. It’s not enough to read articles on papers, on blogs, etc – most of which are construed by biased folks by the way. Nigerians are biased to the core of their souls. And there’s hardly room for redemption. It’s hard. If you won’t/can’t read & understand your own country’s constitution, or align with experts who are detached from the sentiments often attached to constitutional interpretations in your country, some crazy folks will exploit your inadequacies and foist their own understanding and interpretation of the so-called constitution on you! Now, it’s become obvious that the old man had satisfied the constitutional requirements, what next? The bad guys will exploit another scene. They won’t stop will they? Typical of them.

    • pheliciti

      The situation is just an excuse to act out his personal need for attention.
      The existing provision of S. 145 is modified from the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution. In fact, the US Constitution almost permits the President a full term to recover from any illness once an Acting President is in place.

      • The facts

        So for how long should Buhari be out of the country?

        • jude L/A USA

          As long as he wishes. Do you have problem with that? Rubbish!!!

      • Timo

        I’m beginning to see Charly’s agitation from an ‘ambitionist’ point of view. But where would he fit into sef in the scheme of things?

  • Paul Graham

    A spoilt old man seeking attention will go to any length to get noticed even dance naked in a market place. Tuface is too refined for such company! Spoilers should carry dem cross alone!

    • Credo O’Revo

      @disqus_ZBRxwDcOfu:disqus

      The problem
      with Nigeria is that those who have clarity of thought on how best to turn the
      country around use biro to fight their own war; whilst those who want to
      pillage and plunder the country use rifles and revolvers. In this deaf dialogue
      the crooks and the thieves continue to have their way. And so until the good
      people of Nigeria shed gentleman’s toga and carry the national war to the turf
      of the crooks, by selecting more potent means of enforcement of a rational
      order – including grenades and assault rifles – the country will continue to
      sink. The Nigerian war for direction cannot be fought with
      biro alone. It must be fought on the streets, with assault rifles and with
      deadly grenades; and less with biro or protest marches, because only
      a bloody revolution can save Nigeria.

  • Zubby

    Charly Boy mumu never do, make him continue dey mess himself around about. Where him dey when them dey loot our country blue and black? Him never hear about all those lootings and corruption wey happen? Na resume or resign him dey talk about. Make him go siddon for where reach am abeg. Yeye dey smell.

  • akinwumi komolafe

    Why all these attacks on Mr Charles Oputa ,popularly known as Charlie boy?Buhari has tried his best to get Nigeria returned to the right path.Now he is sadly going downhill due to poor health and ageing.He needs to give way for an energetic hand.Nobody has monopoly of wisdom of leading or ruling a country; if Buhari resigns and becomes a retired stateman, there are other capable hands that are ready to follow his footsteps.Presently,Nigeria is dangerously being dragged down the murky water of ethnicism and this will not augur well for its pauperised citizens who are,definitely in the majority. Leading protests by the musician,Mr Charles Oputa,against the ailing presidency is a step in the right direction.Nigerian troublous problems–archaic transportation system,constantly recurring electricity outage, frighteningly terrible security challenges, embezzlement and misappropriation of public fund and so on–are too challenging as to allow the ship of the Nigerian state to be steered by a spent force.

  • Damilola

    The best form of domination is achieved when citizens are well inducted into elite ideology, they are willing to die to defend it and will not seek to change it….. leaders are secured forever and do not need to risk violence to sustain rule.– Michael Foucault. When u see or hear pple dt are baring the brunt of bad leadership giving dea last drop of blood defending ineptitudeness of government either in words or actions, just rem Foucault. Porous and myopic Elitist Ideology sold Africa to Europe, we still live through it today. Who shall safe my people?

  • Ena Jr.

    Please leave 2face out of this! You are old enough to act with some measure of wisdom, but you’ve not done any better yourself!

  • Dazmillion

    Charlygranpa why go down this chest beating route. Why call out a man that had nothing to do with your protest? this is just hitting below the belt and pathetic. Charlygranpa if you were such a lion why did you call off your protest. Charlygranpa your mumu never do?