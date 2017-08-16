Related News

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday condemned the indefinite strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, calling for restraint.

He said most of their grievances were already being addressed by the government.

Mr. Adamu who stated this while speaking with journalists after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting in Abuja, said the government was displeased that ASUU went on this strike without following due process “and giving good notice.”

He admitted that the government had not fulfilled its part of past negotiations but added that issues raised by the union were being looked into.

He expressed hope that a scheduled meeting on Wednesday between both parties and another on Thursday would resolve the imbroglio.

Commenting on the issue of earned allowances, which forms part of the union’s protest, the minister said it would be implemented.

He also commented on other demands.

“There is the issue of registration for Nigerian Universities Pension Commission. I think that is one issue that needs to be sorted out with the Nigerian Pension Commission. I believe there will be no problem with that,” Mr. Adamu said.

He said a court had given the union the verdict to go ahead with the initiation of their staff school project which is also a demand.

“They have also requested that they should be allowed to stay off Treasury Single Account, TSA. I think the government will not do (accept) this but there are some peculiar funds in the university system like endowment funds which will not be affected by the TSA.’’

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the reasons for the current strike.

Meanwhile, following the meeting between the union and the federal government yesterday, both parties have agreed to raise a forensic team to audit the N30 billion given to ASUU in 2010. The duo also agreed on monthly remittances to ASUU while the audit lasts

Negotiations are scheduled to continue on Thursday in Abuja.

ASUU began the indefinite strike on August 13.