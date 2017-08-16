Osinbajo assigns portfolios to 15 new Perm. Secs. (FULL DETAILS)

Related News

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday swore-in 15 new federal permanent secretaries at the State House Council Chambers in Abuja.

They were appointed to fill vacancies in various government agencies.

Two new ministers, Steven Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan, who were sworn-in some weeks ago, were also assigned the portfolios of Ministers of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Ministry of State for Power, Works and Housing respectively.

The acting president also announced the portfolios of the new permanent secretaries.

Below are the names of the Permanent Secretaries and the ministries they were assigned.

1. Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka – Women Affairs

2. Walson-Jack Didi Esther – Service Welfare Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

3. Gekpe Grace Isu – Information and Culture

4. Aliboh Leon Lawrence – Budget and National Planning

5. Uwaifo Osarenoma Clement – Ministry of Health

6. Afolayan Ayodele Olaniyi – Common Services, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

7. Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi – Ministry of Communications

8. Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle – Labour and Employment

9. Ibrahim Musa Wen – Water Resources

10. Odewale Samson Olajide – Special Duties, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

11. Adesola Olusade – Youth and Sports Development

12. Umar Mohammed Bello – Special Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

13. Aduda Gabriel Tanimu – Political Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

14. Akpan Edet Sunday – Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment

15. Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma – Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.