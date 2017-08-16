ResumeOrResign: Wuse market reopens after attack on Charly boy, others

Related News

The Wuse market in Abuja which was closed after violent protests on Tuesday has been reopened.

According to a trader who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, the market was re-opened at 8 a.m., Wednesday, instead of the usual opening time of 7:30 a.m. with a lot of police officers on standby carrying out security checks.

“Before we were allowed to enter we had to identify ourselves as shop owners and our car booths were checked,” he said.

Another trader gave more details on the riot, which held at the market, Tuesday.

He said Charles Oputa, also known as Charly boy, and other #ResumeOrResign protesters arrived the market on Tuesday morning to protest and were attacked by young boys known as ‘barrow people.’

“Most of the barrow people are Hausa people. Charly boy was lucky because he managed to escape untouched although they were stoning him, a man with him was badly injured.

“They tried to set their vehicles on fire but the police stopped them before they could. I also saw about five or six corps members who gathered themselves and approached the police who helped them out of the market. It was after this that the Hausas began attacking the Igbos and the riot escalated,” he explained.

Meanwhile, according to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command Abuja, Anjuguri Manzah, the police was not notified that any group would hold a protest at Wuse Market.

The statement showed that prior to the incident, the group assembled at Unity Fountain in the Central Area and addressed the press at about 09:45 hours and security was provided by police operatives.

“While at Wuse Market, the group was attacked by a mob and in response to a distress call the Police moved in and rescued Charly-boy and his co-travellers.

“The Police was also able to prevent the angry mob from burning a Prado jeep and a BMW car belonging to Charly boy and his members.

“The vehicles which were towed by the Police to Wuse Division were later released to Charly boy and his team,” the statement read.

The spokesperson also said that ‘many policemen’ were injured including a Divisional Police Officer in Utako, Jimoh Gbenle, in the process of protecting and securing Charly boy and his group members from the mob.

Mr. Manzah also said the police deployed uniformed and plain-cloth police officers in all flash points to prevent any breach of public peace.

He also said that normalcy has been restored to Wuse Market and all other parts of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The #ResumeorResign protesters demand the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to office or his resignation. The president has been in London for medical treatment for 100 days.