Stop playing politics with Buhari’s health, CAN cautions Nigerians

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Samson Ayokunle on Wednesday said Nigerians should stop playing politics with the health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Ayokunle who made the remark in Lokoja, said Nigerians should leave out sentiments and pray more for the quick recovery of Mr. Buhari who is currently in London on medical vacation.

“Let us continue to pray for him, we don’t play with the life of a human being, and nobody wants to fall sick, so don’t let us continue to make politics out of sickness; let us continue to pray for him,” the CAN President said.

NAN reports that Mr. Ayokunle who visited the Kogi chapter of CAN, also cautioned those calling for the resignation of Mr. Buhari to be guided by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

“The position of CAN is that, we should follow the constitution, we have the constitution to guide us, so whatever the constitution says let us follow it, we drew it ourselves so let us not break it,” he added.

The CAN president also spoke on the ongoing strike by university lecturers, urging them to dialogue with the federal government to quickly resolve the dispute.

“I think this issue has been on ground for too long, let there be a parley between ASUU and government.

“We are playing with the future of the younger generation, so let us show them love, don’t let us allow our children to grow up hating us, hating the nation.

“Strike today strike tomorrow; I beg both parties to exercise patience, understanding and maturity.

“We know that the economy is going upside down, we believe that as we are praying for those managing the economy they will come out strong and be able to proffer solutions.”

Earlier, the state Chairman of Kogi CAN, John Ibenu said that the association had been working harmoniously with other religious groups to ensure peace in the state.

He also spoke on security challenge facing the state and appreciated the collaboration between the state government and security agencies to protect lives and property of residents.

Mr. Ibenu said CAN had been interfacing with the state government to ensure that workers were not treated unjustly over the just concluded staff verification.

The chairman briefed the CAN president on efforts being made to ensure smooth operation of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Commission and other issues affecting Christians in the state.

