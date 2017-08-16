After dithering, SGF finally releases appointment letter of REC nominee

Related News

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, has finally released the appointment letter of a Resident Electoral Commissioner-designate, Asma’u Maikudi.

The acting SGF, Habiba Lawal, has released the letter which was dated August 3.

Ms. Maikudi, 55, was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari in March and confirmed by the Senate alongside seven others on June 20.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported last week that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was withholding her appointment letter without explanation.

The office had released the appointment letters of the seven others with whom Ms. Maikudi scaled Senate confirmation.

Ms. Maikudi, from Katsina State, was the only female among the 27 nominees that Mr. Buhari forwarded to the Senate in March.

The lawmakers confirmed 22 of them in two batches after initially deferring confirmation hearings amidst a constitutional feud with the executive.

In a letter dated August 3, 2017 with reference number: SGF/50/VOL.XV/858, the SGF stated that Ms. Maikudi’s appointment will take effect from August 4, 2017 for a period of five years.

Mrs. Maikudi, until her appointment, was a lecturer at Kaduna State Polytechnic.

She would be sworn in alongside seven others during a ceremony at INEC Headquarters Wednesday afternoon, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.