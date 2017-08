Related News

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has fixed August 29 to deliver judgment on the fundamental rights suit filed by alleged kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, (popularly known as Evans).

The judge, Abdulaziz Anka, had earlier ruled in favour of Olukoya Ogungbeje, the lawyer representing Evans, after he disclosed that he had complied with the court’s order to serve the respondents.

The court said the matter was ripe for hearing.

Details later…