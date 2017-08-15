Court grants ex-governor who was on the run for three years permission to travel abroad

Saminu Turaki [Photo: Pulse.ng]

A former Jigawa State Governor, Saminu Turaki, who is facing corruption charges, was on Tuesday granted permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court, Abuja, granted the permission following an application filed by defendant’s counsel, Olusegun Jolawo, asking for the release of Mr. Turaki’s travel documents.

In a short ruling, Mr. Dimgba ordered that the defendant’s international passport be released, to enable him travel for medical treatment.

The judge further ordered that the former governor must produce a serving senator who will guarantee that he will return to Nigeria before the end of court’s vacation to face his trial.

He adjourned the matter until September 19 for hearing in line with first adjournment by a Dutse Federal High Court.

Justice Sabi’u Yahuza of the Dutse Federal High Court had earlier adjourned the case until Sept. 19.

Mr. Turaki had been on the run for three years since 2014 before he was eventually arrested this year.

The defence counsel had earlier filed an application asking the court to release his client’s international passport to enable him travel for a medical appointment in Singapore.

Responding to the application, prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, did not raise any objection to the application but asked the trial Judge to use his discretion on whether to grant the request or not.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Dimgba had on July 18, upon the former governor’s re-arraignment, agreed with most of the bail conditions earlier set by Justice Yusuf Haliru of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr. Turaki was re-arraigned alongside three companies, INC Natural Resources Ltd., Apel Construction Ltd., and WideHeart Construction Ltd., on a 32-count charge bordering on money laundering.

(NAN)

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

  • amazing2012

    …by osibanjo ! Since Buhari left the show of this country all the corruption cases in Nigeria have been bastardized.

  • amazing2012

    Please believe me !

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      Bruv, there are no facts to support this assertion, save tribal sentiments.

      We are both Buhari Supporters and one of my discontent with the present government is the fact that three many political compromises have been made for criminals.

      It didn’t start with Osinbajo. Let’s be honest with each other by starting with Saraki, Metuh, Baba Falaye, Dame Jonathan, Tompolo and a whole host of others. The dismissal of the forgery case based on the altering of the Senate standing rules was dismissed whilst Buhari was still very healthy.

      Whilst you see Osinbajo as the guilty party, I see a compromised judiciary as being the culprit. We all applauded Buhari when he moved against these judges, unless your support was more ethical than realistic. He (Buhari) wouldn’t have moved against a blameless judiciary unless he’s a dictator, or is he?

      • amazing2012

        Please if judiciary is doing well, what will people say? Perhaps it is osibanjo’s legacy. Same way when people believe Tunde idiyabo is the champion of Buhari’s administration in 80s