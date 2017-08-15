Anambra Guber: Obiano emerges APGA candidate

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano
Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the upcoming November 18 poll in the state.

Mr. Obiano was declared the winner of the party’s primary which held Tuesday at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, in Awka, the state capital.

The incumbent governor who was the sole contestant in the primary polled 1,070 “yes” votes from a total accredited delegates of 1,092.

There were 11 ” no” votes against the governor’s candidature while 11 votes were invalid.

A former National Chairman of APGA, Victor Umeh expressed optimism that Mr. Obiano would be reelected.

Mr. Umeh, who is the director general of Obiano reelection campaign organization, said APGA had done great in the state that would earn it victory in any election in the state.

While calling on APGA’s opponents in the poll to play according to the rule, Mr. Umeh warned that the people of the state would resist any attempt by anybody or quarter to rig the November poll.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.