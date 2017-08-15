I consulted Adeboye before accepting to be Buhari’s deputy – Osinbajo

Related News

Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday revealed that he consulted the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, before accepting to be the vice-presidential candidate of the then opposition APC in the 2015 presidential elections.

He made the disclosure at the public presentation of a book titled: ‘Pastor E.A Adeboye: His Life and Calling’ which held at the Redemption Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

Mr. Osinbajo said he also sought the view of his wife, Dolapo, ‎ saying that his inexperience as a politician made him consult the duo.

“I consulted Daddy (Adeboye) and he gave the go-ahead to accept the VP position; before then I was not a politician,” he said.

Mr. Osinbajo later became Nigeria’s vice president after the APC won the 2015 presidential elections. He has been acting as president since President Muhammadu Buhari went on medical vacation about 100 days ago.

The acting president noted that RCCG was the only church that has been able to pull the largest gathering at a single convention in the world.

“Apart from Coca-Cola, the Church is next in mileage across the world. And it all has to do with sincerity, dedication and humility of Daddy G.O,” Mr. Osinbajo said.

Earlier, in his speech, a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the chairman at the occasion, described Mr. Adeboye as a man who has touched more lives than many politicians in the country.

“We are supposed to touch lives; but for Pastor Adeboye, he has touched more lives than politicians.

“He has been a man of God with a difference, whom I benefited from personally when I was consulting to contest the 1999 election.”

The wife of the renowned cleric, Folu Adeboye, explained that the book was completely produced without the knowledge of her husband.

“It is because it is part of the year of surprises we are going to be having,” she said.

She acknowledged the role played by the 40 authors of the book in ensuring that the publication is near perfect, “because only God can be perfect,” she added.

Mr. Adeboye in his remarks said he must have been kept away from the publication for a purpose and that God did not reveal anything to him on it.

“Because God wanted it to happen, I suppose. If I had been foretold, I would not have approved of it. And the reason is simple. Who should be celebrated? Me or the person who sent me the message (God)? Anyway, just like Baba (God) had requested, I forgive you all’’ he said.