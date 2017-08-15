Following bribery allegations, PSC suspends special promotion for Nigerian police officers

Related News

The Police Service Commission, PSC, says it has suspended special promotion for police officers until further notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Misau, had in an interview granted to a newspaper, which was published on August 10, alleged that police officers pay bribe for special promotion.

Following the report, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, constituted a special panel to investigate complaints and allegations on special promotions.

Mike Okiro, the Chairman of the commission who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the suspension became imperative, following complaints and allegations by members of the public.

“Given the avalanche of disparaging reports, comments and allegations revolving around special promotions, the commission has decided to put on hold all recommendations until further notice,” he said.

Mr. Okiro said that the promotions already processed would be referred back to the I-G of police for more details on the beneficiaries.

He said that the commission had also set up a committee to investigate allegations of bribery against some members of the commission by some police officers.

According to the chairman, the chairman is expected to submit its report in two weeks.

“As a responsible organisation, the commission ensures that promotions are given to only deserving officers based on merit to encourage hard work,’’ he said.

He said that guidelines developed by the commission on procedures for promotion had been sent to the I-G of Police.

“To ensure objectivity, transparency and accountability in the process, the commission has also developed and issued guidelines on special promotion to the Nigeria Police Force.’’

He said that the implementation of the guidelines was being monitored and reviewed by the commission regularly.

Mr. Okiro said that officers considered for special promotion in the force must have sufficiently shown concrete evidence for meriting it.

“It should, however, be noted that performance of normal or routine duty will not qualify an officer for special promotion,” he said.

He said that officers with exceptional performance or behaviour would be considered for special promotion even if they have not served the minimum number of years on a rank.

Mr. Okiro said that the commission does not unilaterally award special promotion to officers, adding “the major source or recommendations for special promotion is the I-G of Police,”

(NAN)