Civil defence corps officer, three others shot dead

Four people, including an operative of the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, have been killed by gunmen in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the NSCDC operative, Rawlings Osagie, was shot dead at his residence when he returned home from work late on Monday.

A younger brother to the deceased, Aghatise Osagie, who confirmed the development, told NAN that Mr. Rawlings was shot in the stomach by the gunmen.

He said Mr. Rawlings, an assistant superintendent in the NSCDC, died at a hospital where he was rushed to after the shooting.

NAN learnt that a four-man gang had laid siege on Mr. Rawlings’ home, opening fire at him as he made to open the gate to his house at Ugbor area of Benin.

In a related development, three men, one of whom was an auto mechanic, were also shot dead at Omokharo Street, Off Siluko Road in Benin on Monday.

Two of the victims were said to have brought their vehicle to the mechanic for repairs when the three men met their fate.

On July 8, gunmen similarly, killed a staff reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority, Lawrence Okojie, in Benin.

Mr. Okojie was also said to be on his way home from work when he was shot dead around Ogunola area, near Siloko Road in Benin.

Reacting to the latest killings, the spokesman of the Police Command in Benin, Moses Nkombe, said he was yet to be briefed on the killing of the NSCDC officer.

He, however, confirmed the killing of the mechanic and the two others, attributing the killing to what he described as cult-related issues.

Mr. Nkombe said the command had intensified its security strategies to address incessant killings in the state. (NAN)